Netflix Movie Review - "End Of The Road"

Queen Latifah and Ludacris take viewers on an anxiety-ridden adventure in this Netflix Original, "End Of The Road". Queen Latifah portrays Brenda, a single mother to two children, Cam and Kelly. Along with her brother Reggie, portrayed by Ludacris, the family embarks on a road trip to find a better life. Along the way, they face numerous obstacles and challenges that test their strength and resilience as a family. With danger lurking around every corner, the family must find a way to make a better life.

Brenda and Family Headed Out For Their Move Photo by AZCentral

Brenda and Reggie packed their bags and loaded the children into the car for their journey to a relative's house. However, they became tired and decided to take a rest at a nearby motel. When they arrived, they noticed that their neighbors were being loud, so in an attempt to be funny, they joined in. Suddenly, they heard a gunshot and, being a nurse, Brenda immediately went to assist the injured man. Reggie, instead of helping, was more interested in the duffel bag of money he found. Brenda urged him to leave it, but Reggie took it without her knowledge, putting the whole family in danger.

Her family had high hopes for their road trip to a new life, but it quickly turned into a nightmare when the owner of the money they had taken did all he could to get it back. Despite the danger they were in, Brenda and her family stayed strong and united, even when they were shot at, her youngest child was kidnapped, and they had to fight off a bunch of racists. Brenda was determined to keep her family safe, so she bravely stepped up and took matters into her own hands, leaving her family behind for a while. Brenda was confident that she could protect her family and beat the odds.

Brenda (Queen Latifah) Telling Her Daughter She Has To Leave Photo by BGR

Reggie certainly had his own unique way of dealing with things! His family was not in the best of financial situations, and he wasn't going to let his sister down.

This movie is all about the power of teamwork. It shows us that if we put aside our differences and come together to help each other, we can achieve great things. Family is the most important thing in life, and this movie reminds us of that. It is a story of hope, courage, and the strength of unity. We can all learn from this movie and strive to work together to create a better future.