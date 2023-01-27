A Musical Twist On A 1985 Classic To Leave Fans Eager

It's an exciting time for fans of the 1985 classic movie "The Color Purple"! Turned Musical! Based on the Novel written by Alice Walker. An amazing group of talented people have come together to bring this beloved story to life once again. Blitz Bazawul, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, and Scott Sanders are all working together to create a new version of this classic movie. We can't wait to see the results of their hard work and dedication!

This movie is star-studded with some familiar faces, like Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Fantasia as Celie, and Ciara as Nettie Harris. David Allen Grier will be playing Rev Avery and Tyler Perry's go-to actress Tamela J Mann is the First Lady. There are also some fresh faces joining the cast, like Danielle Brooks as Sofia, live action "The Little Mermaid" actress Halle Bailey as young Nettie, and "Damaged" R&B singer H.E.R as Squeak in her first film role.

Although Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Akosua Busia are some pretty big names to live up to, I'm confident that this musical can do it. The cast of the original have made such an impact in the entertainment industry, and it's definitely a challenge to follow in their footsteps. We can't wait to see how these new actors bring their characters to life in this upcoming movie! I believe that with the right people on board, this musical will be able to make its own mark and be just as successful as the stars that came before it.

The Cast Of "The Color Purple" 2023 Photo by Vanity Fair

As of now, there isn't a trailer for the movie yet, but don't worry - it's set to be released on December 20th, 2023! So you won't have to wait too long to see it. Stay tuned for more updates!