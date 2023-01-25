Netflix Movie Review - "Trolls"

Senai

This Netflix Original movie, "Troll", introduces us to the young Nora and her father. For those who believe in mythology, this Norwegian film is sure to delight. Nora's father has raised her on the tales of Trolls, and the introduction to the movie shows them watching the view of the troll's mountain. Her father says, "If you believe it, you can see it". This is an inspiring message that encourages us to have faith in the unseen.

Nora has grown up to become a paleontologist, and she has left all belief in the mythology behind. Meanwhile, her father has become so enamored with trolls that he has lost his job and has had to seek mental health assistance. Since she was a child, Nora has not spoken to her father, until awakening in the mountains. Video footage of a "natural disaster" would take place. Despite the circumstances, Nora maintained a polite tone throughout the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHHa6_0kQFTdOY00
Nora and team fighting off the trollPhoto byCasey's Movie Mania

Nora and her team, which included Kristopher from the army and an assistant to the ambassador, had to take on the situation on their own after discovering what it could be. The government had shot off and bombed the creature, but it was clear that it had not worked. Despite this, the government wanted to keep this strategy, which was insane. Therefore, Nora and her team decided to take matters into their own hands. No one believed in the existence of Trolls, so they had to figure out a way to deal with the situation without the government's help. They had to come up with a plan that would be effective and safe for everyone involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXOJA_0kQFTdOY00
Netflix "Troll"Photo byPolygon

Nora and her team have been through a lot. After losing several loved ones and going against the rules, they managed to pull off the unthinkable. What happened to the beast and what comes next in Nora's adventures is something that can only be seen by watching. It is sure to be an exciting journey as Nora and her team continue on their quest.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Adventure# Foreign# Action# Violence# Netflix

Comments / 6

Published by

Hey there! I'm so excited to be reviewing the latest and popular movies and shows. Writing is my second passion and I'm looking forward to exploring it more and working on this platform!

Lafayette, LA
212 followers

More from Senai

Netflix Movie Review - "End Of The Road"

Queen Latifah and Ludacris take viewers on an anxiety-ridden adventure in this Netflix Original, "End Of The Road". Queen Latifah portrays Brenda, a single mother to two children, Cam and Kelly. Along with her brother Reggie, portrayed by Ludacris, the family embarks on a road trip to find a better life. Along the way, they face numerous obstacles and challenges that test their strength and resilience as a family. With danger lurking around every corner, the family must find a way to make a better life.

Read full story
4 comments

Netflix's "Senior Year" - Movie Review

The Netflix Original Film "Senior Year" revolves around 17 year old Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson), originally from Australia but since then moved to the US. Stephanie had two friends who were always there for her through the hardest parts of her life. Stephanie then set her goal to become the most popular girl in school and steal the life of her classmate, Tiffany. The film begins with a quick run down of Stephanie's high school career, showing how by the time she was a Sophomore she was the head cheerleader and by the time she was a Junior she had the hottest boy in school, Blaine, who was Tiffany's Ex.

Read full story
1 comments

A Musical Twist On A 1985 Classic To Leave Fans Eager

It's an exciting time for fans of the 1985 classic movie "The Color Purple"! Turned Musical! Based on the Novel written by Alice Walker. An amazing group of talented people have come together to bring this beloved story to life once again. Blitz Bazawul, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, and Scott Sanders are all working together to create a new version of this classic movie. We can't wait to see the results of their hard work and dedication!

Read full story
1 comments

Netflix Series Review - "Kaleidoscope"

Kaleidoscope, a limited series available on Netflix, is a show that has a unique and twisted turn of events. No matter what order you decide to watch it in, it all still makes sense, but it might change your perspective of some characters. Each episode title is a color, and there are debates about whether there is a specific order to watch it in or if it doesn't matter. Kaleidoscope will keep you guessing and leave you wanting more.

Read full story
1 comments

Short Movie Review - "That's Amor"

Sofia, a 30-year-old woman, is having the worst day imaginable. She gets cheated on, fired, and everyone forgets her birthday, leading her to fall into a deep sadness where she doesn't want to leave her house. It almost seems like she's going through a midlife crisis, but her mother comes to her rescue by signing her up for a couples cooking class. In the class, Sofia is surrounded by couples, her mother, and a handsome chef originally from Spain. It's almost as if the movie was taken straight from Watt-pad story. Poor Sofia crutches her way into the door with no knowledge of how to cook.

Read full story
1 comments

2023 Movie Releases

Welcome to 2023! It's been a wild ride since 2020, and producers and directors have been hard at work creating some exciting new movies. If you're looking for something to watch, here's a sneak peek at three upcoming films that you won't want to miss. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience!

Read full story
9 comments

Netflix Show Review - "Keep Breathing"

The Netflix Original show "Keep Breathing" is about a young woman, Liv. She lives in NYC, traveling to Inuvik when her flight gets canceled, leaving her no choice but the get there any way she can. Given the importance of her trip, she finds herself bribing two men, George, the pilot, and Sam, a photographer for National Geographic. Who ironically is flying over to Inuvik and agrees to drop her off in their private jet. Liv is already uneasy because of turbulence, but to make the situation worse; the aircraft t is unexpectedly descending. The aircraft crashes into a mass of water, not submerged yet; Sam escapes knowing he can not swim. Liv goes to help George, who has a rod stuck inside his leg. Unfortunately, Liv can not save George, so she draws attention to Sam, who is drowning. Liv can bring herself and unconscious Sam to land in an unfamiliar location. With no service, two granola bars, and one bottle of water, Liv has to go into survival mode. Sam awakes from his comatose state and informs Liv of the second to worse news she has heard, that no one would be looking for them.

Read full story
6 comments

Short Review on True Netflix Show "The Watcher"

Are you looking for a thrilling show to watch? Look no further than Netflix's "The Watcher"! This show is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, although the names have been changed for the film. The couple buys a new house in 2014 in the suburbs of New Jersey, only to start receiving mysterious letters in the mail with no recollection of who sent them. They soon discover they have a stalker who is following their every move. The show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with its suspenseful plot and mysterious characters.

Read full story
1 comments

Short Movie Review - "The Age of Adaline"

The Age Of Adaline is a 2015 movie, starring Blake Lively as lead, that has recently been added to Netflix about a woman born in 1908 and living in 2015 as a 29-year-old. A viewer would be baffled about how Adaline will not age, and that is because of a shocking reason. Having lived and loved, creating a family, and having the knowledge for over 100 years, she must run from herself and the people she loves the most. Adaline changes her location and name every few years, and as her weeks turn into days decides to meet up with a friend. She finds herself at a New Year's party accompanied by a man who is intrigued by her beauty with no knowledge of the secrets Adaline holds.

Read full story
2 comments

Netflix Movie Review "Look Both Ways"

The Netflix movie "Look Both Ways " is about a young woman who wants to go L. A with her best friend and start their careers. One night at a party, Natalie Bennett finds herself in a sticky situation, throwing up in the bathroom where her friend, Cara, hands her three pregnancy tests scared to find out the truth. Given that Natalie knows her situation and who the father of her child would be, her best friend, Gabe, Natalie is petrified of the reveal of the test. In Natalie's eyes, life is different, and not for the better she will not be able to move away and start her dreams like she planned to. Cara sets a two-minute timer, and once that timer is up, Natalie looks and cheers at Cara with a shot of Vodka, celebrating the fact that she is not pregnant.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy