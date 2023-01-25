Netflix Movie Review - "Trolls"

This Netflix Original movie, "Troll", introduces us to the young Nora and her father. For those who believe in mythology, this Norwegian film is sure to delight. Nora's father has raised her on the tales of Trolls, and the introduction to the movie shows them watching the view of the troll's mountain. Her father says, "If you believe it, you can see it". This is an inspiring message that encourages us to have faith in the unseen.



Nora has grown up to become a paleontologist, and she has left all belief in the mythology behind. Meanwhile, her father has become so enamored with trolls that he has lost his job and has had to seek mental health assistance. Since she was a child, Nora has not spoken to her father, until awakening in the mountains. Video footage of a "natural disaster" would take place. Despite the circumstances, Nora maintained a polite tone throughout the situation.

Nora and team fighting off the troll Photo by Casey's Movie Mania

Nora and her team, which included Kristopher from the army and an assistant to the ambassador, had to take on the situation on their own after discovering what it could be. The government had shot off and bombed the creature, but it was clear that it had not worked. Despite this, the government wanted to keep this strategy, which was insane. Therefore, Nora and her team decided to take matters into their own hands. No one believed in the existence of Trolls, so they had to figure out a way to deal with the situation without the government's help. They had to come up with a plan that would be effective and safe for everyone involved.

Netflix "Troll" Photo by Polygon

Nora and her team have been through a lot. After losing several loved ones and going against the rules, they managed to pull off the unthinkable. What happened to the beast and what comes next in Nora's adventures is something that can only be seen by watching. It is sure to be an exciting journey as Nora and her team continue on their quest.