Netflix Series Review - "Kaleidoscope"

Kaleidoscope, a limited series available on Netflix, is a show that has a unique and twisted turn of events. No matter what order you decide to watch it in, it all still makes sense, but it might change your perspective of some characters. Each episode title is a color, and there are debates about whether there is a specific order to watch it in or if it doesn't matter. Kaleidoscope will keep you guessing and leave you wanting more.

This film follows a group of friends and colleagues as they prepare for the biggest heist of their lives - a high-security bank. The bank is equipped with the most advanced security systems, including facial, fingerprint, and walk recognition. Every step must be taken with extreme caution, as any mistake can set off an alarm and put the entire operation in jeopardy. With the stakes so high, the group must work together to pull off the perfect heist.

Diamond Heist Photo by IndieWire

"Kaleidoscope" consists of 8 episodes, each based on different points in time, ranging from more than 20 years before the heist to a few weeks after. The order Netflix has the episodes in is Yellow, Green, Violet, Blue, Orange, Red, Pink and White. However, some viewers prefer to switch two episodes, placing Pink, Red, White, Blue, Orange, Yellow and Green in that order instead. Other viewers have their own preference for the order of the episodes.

