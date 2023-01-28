Short Movie Review - "That's Amor"

Sofia, a 30-year-old woman, is having the worst day imaginable. She gets cheated on, fired, and everyone forgets her birthday, leading her to fall into a deep sadness where she doesn't want to leave her house. It almost seems like she's going through a midlife crisis, but her mother comes to her rescue by signing her up for a couples cooking class. In the class, Sofia is surrounded by couples, her mother, and a handsome chef originally from Spain. It's almost as if the movie was taken straight from Watt-pad story. Poor Sofia crutches her way into the door with no knowledge of how to cook.

Luckily, Matias, the handsome chef I mentioned earlier, came to Sofia's aid. Over the next few classes, everyone could see the growing connection between them. Matias's sister took a liking to Sofia and invited her over to the restaurant. What made the situation more complicated was that Matias was not American and was set to fly back to his country after the classes were finished. Now it is up to Sofia to beat the clock and tell Matias how she feels, with the help of his sister of course.

Sofia and Matias in the kitchen. Photo by Filmstarts

This story has a happy ending. Just before Matias is set to fly away, Sofia realizes her true feelings for him and stops him from leaving. Matias then admits his own feelings for her. His family also accepts Sofia, inviting her to an event where they end the night together. This is a perfect ending to a story of love and acceptance.