2023 Movie Releases

Welcome to 2023! It's been a wild ride since 2020, and producers and directors have been hard at work creating some exciting new movies. If you're looking for something to watch, here's a sneak peek at three upcoming films that you won't want to miss. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience!

The Hunger Games: Ballad of The Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games Trilogy is a beloved saga that many of us have watched when it made its first debut in 2012. We all know the story of how Katniss Everdeen bravely stepped in to take her sister Primrose's place in the annual Hunger Games for District 12. Throughout the trilogy, Katniss was fighting for her life, caught in a love triangle, and saying goodbye to close friends. Though I am unclear if the new film is in connection with the others.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of The Songbirds and Snakes" is an upcoming movie based on the popular book series. The movie follows 18 year old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his mentoring of Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), an upcoming tribute for District 12. While there is not much information available about the movie yet, we do know that Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) will not be appearing in the film. We look forward to seeing what this new movie has to offer and how it will add to the Hunger Games universe. Be on the look out for this film releasing November 17, 2023.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of The Songbirds and Snakes" Trailer

First Look Of New Hunger Games Film Photo by Vanity Fair

The Haunted Mansion

This next film is a Disney reboot of the 2003 classic starring Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason, "The Haunted Mansion". This 2023 reboot according to the IMDB description is about a priest, professor and paranormal investigator helping a single mother and her family after moving into the haunted mansion. Haunted Mansion 2023 Description

Familiar faces, such as Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson. If you'd like to check out the first look of "The Haunted Mansion" just click on the link provided. Hope You enjoy it! First Look at Cast of "The Haunted Mansion" 2023 and be sure to Look out for "The Haunted Mansion" releasing August 11, 2023!

The Haunted Mansion 2023 Photo by Collider

Fast and Furious 10

Next up is a fan favorite, one of the longest trilogies that do not seem to be ending any time soon - "Fast and Furious 10"! Although we are sad to hear that Paul Walker's brother Cody, who filled in his place as Brian O'Conner, will not be appearing in this installment, we are excited to welcome Marvel actress Brie Larson as Brian's sister, along with other new faces.

Excited to announce that Aquaman's Jason Momoa will be joining the cast as the villain. Alongside the original cast a familiar rap artist from Fast 9, Cardi B will be returning as Leysa. It's great to see the same cast from the previous movies, but with a few new additions that are sure to make the film even more exciting. We can't wait to see what these new and returning characters bring to the table! Be on the lookout for Fast 10 releasing May 19, 2023!