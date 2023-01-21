2023 Movie Releases

Senai

Welcome to 2023! It's been a wild ride since 2020, and producers and directors have been hard at work creating some exciting new movies. If you're looking for something to watch, here's a sneak peek at three upcoming films that you won't want to miss. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience!

The Hunger Games: Ballad of The Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games Trilogy is a beloved saga that many of us have watched when it made its first debut in 2012. We all know the story of how Katniss Everdeen bravely stepped in to take her sister Primrose's place in the annual Hunger Games for District 12. Throughout the trilogy, Katniss was fighting for her life, caught in a love triangle, and saying goodbye to close friends. Though I am unclear if the new film is in connection with the others.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of The Songbirds and Snakes" is an upcoming movie based on the popular book series. The movie follows 18 year old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his mentoring of Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), an upcoming tribute for District 12. While there is not much information available about the movie yet, we do know that Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) will not be appearing in the film. We look forward to seeing what this new movie has to offer and how it will add to the Hunger Games universe. Be on the look out for this film releasing November 17, 2023.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of The Songbirds and Snakes" Trailer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7GdZ_0kLx2f5v00
First Look Of New Hunger Games FilmPhoto byVanity Fair

The Haunted Mansion

This next film is a Disney reboot of the 2003 classic starring Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason, "The Haunted Mansion". This 2023 reboot according to the IMDB description is about a priest, professor and paranormal investigator helping a single mother and her family after moving into the haunted mansion. Haunted Mansion 2023 Description

Familiar faces, such as Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson. If you'd like to check out the first look of "The Haunted Mansion" just click on the link provided. Hope You enjoy it! First Look at Cast of "The Haunted Mansion" 2023 and be sure to Look out for "The Haunted Mansion" releasing August 11, 2023!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnAw8_0kLx2f5v00
The Haunted Mansion 2023Photo byCollider

Fast and Furious 10

Next up is a fan favorite, one of the longest trilogies that do not seem to be ending any time soon - "Fast and Furious 10"! Although we are sad to hear that Paul Walker's brother Cody, who filled in his place as Brian O'Conner, will not be appearing in this installment, we are excited to welcome Marvel actress Brie Larson as Brian's sister, along with other new faces.

Excited to announce that Aquaman's Jason Momoa will be joining the cast as the villain. Alongside the original cast a familiar rap artist from Fast 9, Cardi B will be returning as Leysa. It's great to see the same cast from the previous movies, but with a few new additions that are sure to make the film even more exciting. We can't wait to see what these new and returning characters bring to the table! Be on the lookout for Fast 10 releasing May 19, 2023!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaaSa_0kLx2f5v00
Fast X Cover ImagePhoto byIMDB

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Movies# Action# Comedy# New Releases# Netflix

Comments / 7

Published by

Hey there! I'm so excited to be reviewing the latest and popular movies and shows. Writing is my second passion and I'm looking forward to exploring it more and working on this platform!

Lafayette, LA
195 followers

More from Senai

2023 Movie Released

January 20th, 2023, the movie "Missing" was released, starring Nia Long and Storm Reid, who is known for her roles in "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Euphoria". Directed by Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson, the movie is set in Los Angeles and follows June, who is on a mission to locate her mother, Grace, who went on vacation with a mysterious man and never returned. June must use the power of technology to find her mother, similar to the movie "Unfriended", where a majority of the movie is computer-based. June faces language barriers and a lot of secrets along the way.

Read full story

Short Netflix Movie Review - "Senior Year"

The Netflix Original Film "Senior Year" revolves around 17 year old Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson), originally from Australia but since then moved to the US. Stephanie had two friends who were always there for her through the hardest parts of her life. Stephanie then set her goal to become the most popular girl in school and steal the life of her classmate, Tiffany. The film begins with a quick run down of Stephanie's high school career, showing how by the time she was a Sophomore she was the head cheerleader and by the time she was a Junior she had the hottest boy in school, Blaine, who was Tiffany's Ex.

Read full story

Netflix Movie Review - "Trolls"

This Netflix Original movie, "Troll", introduces us to the young Nora and her father. For those who believe in mythology, this Norwegian film is sure to delight. Nora's father has raised her on the tales of Trolls, and the introduction to the movie shows them watching the view of the troll's mountain. Her father says, "If you believe it, you can see it". This is an inspiring message that encourages us to have faith in the unseen.

Read full story
5 comments

Netflix Series Review - "Kaleidoscope"

Kaleidoscope, a limited series available on Netflix, is a show that has a unique and twisted turn of events. No matter what order you decide to watch it in, it all still makes sense, but it might change your perspective of some characters. Each episode title is a color, and there are debates about whether there is a specific order to watch it in or if it doesn't matter. Kaleidoscope will keep you guessing and leave you wanting more.

Read full story

Short Movie Review - "That's Amor"

Sofia, a 30-year-old woman, is having the worst day imaginable. She gets cheated on, fired, and everyone forgets her birthday, leading her to fall into a deep sadness where she doesn't want to leave her house. It almost seems like she's going through a midlife crisis, but her mother comes to her rescue by signing her up for a couples cooking class. In the class, Sofia is surrounded by couples, her mother, and a handsome chef originally from Spain. It's almost as if the movie was taken straight from Watt-pad story. Poor Sofia crutches her way into the door with no knowledge of how to cook.

Read full story

Netflix Show Review - "Keep Breathing"

The Netflix Original show "Keep Breathing" is about a young woman, Liv. She lives in NYC, traveling to Inuvik when her flight gets canceled, leaving her no choice but the get there any way she can. Given the importance of her trip, she finds herself bribing two men, George, the pilot, and Sam, a photographer for National Geographic. Who ironically is flying over to Inuvik and agrees to drop her off in their private jet. Liv is already uneasy because of turbulence, but to make the situation worse; the aircraft t is unexpectedly descending. The aircraft crashes into a mass of water, not submerged yet; Sam escapes knowing he can not swim. Liv goes to help George, who has a rod stuck inside his leg. Unfortunately, Liv can not save George, so she draws attention to Sam, who is drowning. Liv can bring herself and unconscious Sam to land in an unfamiliar location. With no service, two granola bars, and one bottle of water, Liv has to go into survival mode. Sam awakes from his comatose state and informs Liv of the second to worse news she has heard, that no one would be looking for them.

Read full story
5 comments

Short Review on True Netflix Show "The Watcher"

Are you looking for a thrilling show to watch? Look no further than Netflix's "The Watcher"! This show is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, although the names have been changed for the film. The couple buys a new house in 2014 in the suburbs of New Jersey, only to start receiving mysterious letters in the mail with no recollection of who sent them. They soon discover they have a stalker who is following their every move. The show is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with its suspenseful plot and mysterious characters.

Read full story

Short Movie Review - "The Age of Adaline"

The Age Of Adaline is a 2015 movie, starring Blake Lively as lead, that has recently been added to Netflix about a woman born in 1908 and living in 2015 as a 29-year-old. A viewer would be baffled about how Adaline will not age, and that is because of a shocking reason. Having lived and loved, creating a family, and having the knowledge for over 100 years, she must run from herself and the people she loves the most. Adaline changes her location and name every few years, and as her weeks turn into days decides to meet up with a friend. She finds herself at a New Year's party accompanied by a man who is intrigued by her beauty with no knowledge of the secrets Adaline holds.

Read full story
1 comments

Netflix Movie Review "Look Both Ways"

The Netflix movie "Look Both Ways " is about a young woman who wants to go L. A with her best friend and start their careers. One night at a party, Natalie Bennett finds herself in a sticky situation, throwing up in the bathroom where her friend, Cara, hands her three pregnancy tests scared to find out the truth. Given that Natalie knows her situation and who the father of her child would be, her best friend, Gabe, Natalie is petrified of the reveal of the test. In Natalie's eyes, life is different, and not for the better she will not be able to move away and start her dreams like she planned to. Cara sets a two-minute timer, and once that timer is up, Natalie looks and cheers at Cara with a shot of Vodka, celebrating the fact that she is not pregnant.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy