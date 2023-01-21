Netflix Show Review - "Keep Breathing"

The Netflix Original show "Keep Breathing" is about a young woman, Liv. She lives in NYC, traveling to Inuvik when her flight gets canceled, leaving her no choice but the get there any way she can. Given the importance of her trip, she finds herself bribing two men, George, the pilot, and Sam, a photographer for National Geographic. Who ironically is flying over to Inuvik and agrees to drop her off in their private jet. Liv is already uneasy because of turbulence, but to make the situation worse; the aircraft t is unexpectedly descending. The aircraft crashes into a mass of water, not submerged yet; Sam escapes knowing he can not swim. Liv goes to help George, who has a rod stuck inside his leg. Unfortunately, Liv can not save George, so she draws attention to Sam, who is drowning. Liv can bring herself and unconscious Sam to land in an unfamiliar location. With no service, two granola bars, and one bottle of water, Liv has to go into survival mode. Sam awakes from his comatose state and informs Liv of the second to worse news she has heard, that no one would be looking for them.

Liv after jet crashes Photo by Google Images/ TV Insider

To survive, Liv must face childhood traumas. This film goes back in time to reveal her reasons for trying to get to Inuvik as well as her troubled childhood. She has secrets of her own, and her worst trauma was from her mother. With the fear of being like her, she never let anyone get close to her. Watching this film, it seems that Liv is angry at the universe. Liv comes close to death a few times, stuck on the island with her new furry friend even though he teaches her a few things. It comes down to choosing between overdosing or picking out berries to eat. Plummeting to her death, her mother would tell her to give up and let go, but she keeps fighting. Resorting back to her original ways, it's up to the watchers to determine if she and her plus one survived.