Short Movie Review - "The Age of Adaline"

*SPOILER ALERT*

The Age Of Adaline is a 2015 movie, starring Blake Lively as lead, that has recently been added to Netflix about a woman born in 1908 and living in 2015 as a 29-year-old. A viewer would be baffled about how Adaline will not age, and that is because of a shocking reason. Having lived and loved, creating a family, and having the knowledge for over 100 years, she must run from herself and the people she loves the most. Adaline changes her location and name every few years, and as her weeks turn into days decides to meet up with a friend. She finds herself at a New Year's party accompanied by a man who is intrigued by her beauty with no knowledge of the secrets Adaline holds.

Only two people know the truth about Adaline, one of them even barely. As time starts moving faster, Adaline must bring her attention to something else. Stuck between letting go of old habits or staying put, she must make a choice. She takes advice from a trusted source and does the one thing she never wanted, settle down. Soon those two people who know the truth turn into three, and as that third person now knows Adaline's secret, he mustn't ruin his own family.

Adaline (Blake Lively) and Daughter(Ellen Burstyn) Photo by Greenville Online/ Google Images

With a third person knowing Adaline's secret, they must keep this secret to themselves, only to protect the one they both love. This movie symbolizes trust and openness. It gives an outlook that if one truly loves you, they will accept you for you. That no matter the secret, happiness is a virtue.