Netflix Movie Review "Look Both Ways"

*SPOILER ALERT*

The Netflix movie "Look Both Ways " is about a young woman who wants to go L. A with her best friend and start their careers. One night at a party, Natalie Bennett finds herself in a sticky situation, throwing up in the bathroom where her friend, Cara, hands her three pregnancy tests scared to find out the truth. Given that Natalie knows her situation and who the father of her child would be, her best friend, Gabe, Natalie is petrified of the reveal of the test. In Natalie's eyes, life is different, and not for the better she will not be able to move away and start her dreams like she planned to. Cara sets a two-minute timer, and once that timer is up, Natalie looks and cheers at Cara with a shot of Vodka, celebrating the fact that she is not pregnant.

Natalie with Gabe and Jake Photo by Google Images/ Capital FM

Though, in that second, you see Natalie, holding a positive test, now confused and baffled about how to tell Gabe, more importantly, her parents. This movie is one to focus on, with constantly going back and forth and the year difference. I do not want to spoil the rest of the film; I believe it is a lesson. Going back to the introduction, Natalie starts with a monologue, a narrative about "What if's." What if this and what if that? Those two words make you think, especially about how different life could be if this or that happened or did not happen.

I recommend this movie because it makes the audience think. It opened my eyes to a personal level, my experiences. We all come across occasions and situations where we have to make a choice, and no matter what choice we make, it still has its problems and roller-coasters. There are moments when we feel like giving up. For those movie watchers, know that this movie does have a happy ending. This movie showed me that no matter which path you decide, everything will come around and that it works out in the end.