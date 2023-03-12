White House releases Biden's 2024 budget proposal, faces pushback from House Republicans

Photo byChip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden's 2024 budget proposal was met with harsh criticism from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shortly after it was released by the White House on Thursday. McCarthy called the budget "completely unserious," cementing its status as dead on arrival.

The budget proposal comes at a time when Biden and House Republicans are at a standoff, with each waiting for the other to cave before this summer's deadline to raise the debt ceiling passes. Biden is seeking higher taxes to lower the deficit, which McCarthy has flatly rejected.

The president's budget calls for $2 trillion in tax hikes on individuals making more than $400,000 to keep Medicare solvent, as well as a 25% minimum tax on billionaires. In response to Republican demands to cut spending, the White House has accused the GOP of wanting to cut popular social programs including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Democratic leaders were dismissive of the GOP complaints, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., challenging Republicans to "show us your plan" and put it into the public domain. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised Biden's budget for "presenting a realistic blueprint for lowering the deficit without cutting benefits Americans rely on."

Despite the criticism from Republicans, presidential budgets are largely symbolic, showing the executive branch's spending priorities and setting the parameters for spending debates in Congress. This year's budget proposal reflects the Biden administration's values and priorities, including investments in infrastructure, education, and climate change.

However, McCarthy and other Republicans argue that the budget proposal would harm the economy by delaying negotiations on spending and imposing significant tax hikes on Americans. "Washington has a spending problem, NOT a revenue problem," McCarthy tweeted on Thursday.

In response to Republican demands to cut spending, the White House has accused the GOP of wanting to cut popular social programs including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Democrats are demanding a "clean" debt ceiling increase, and Biden has refused to negotiate with Republicans, demanding that they put forward their own budget proposals first.

Some Republicans have suggested cuts to military spending should be on the table, but McCarthy faces fierce opposition to such talk from defense hawks in his conference. Politico reported Wednesday that Republicans are considering adding new work requirements to Medicaid and repealing Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, which Democrats say would leave millions of Americans uninsured.

Despite the political posturing and back-and-forth, the reality is that Congress will need to pass a budget or continuing resolution to keep the government funded beyond September 30th, 2023. Without an agreement on spending and the debt ceiling, the government could face a shutdown, which could have significant economic consequences.

In the coming weeks and months, lawmakers from both parties will continue to negotiate and debate the budget and other spending priorities. As the deadline approaches, the pressure will mount for both sides to come to an agreement that ensures the government's continued operation and addresses the nation's long-term fiscal challenges.

