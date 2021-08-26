1.63 million Moderna dosages recalled in Japan

Secret-Idea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ8bP_0bdi01o800
New York Post

TOKYO — The Japanese capital is undergoing a resurgence. Because contamination was discovered in unused Moderna vaccine vials on Thursday, the country suspended the use of approximately 1.63 million doses of the vaccine, raising concerns about a potential supply shortage as the country attempts to accelerate vaccinations in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the health ministry, contamination has been detected at a number of immunization locations. Officials believe that some dosages may have been given, but that no detrimental health consequences have been recorded so far, they added.

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese pharmaceutical company in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in the country, said that it has chosen to halt usage of doses produced on the same manufacturing line as a safety precaution.

It requested that Moderna undertake an emergency inquiry, and it advised medical institutions and event organizers to cease using the vaccine manufactured in Spain. It also provided information about the production numbers that may have been impacted by the outbreak.

There were no specifics provided by the health ministry or Takeda on the kind of contamination that occurred or if the contaminated dosages were delivered outside of Japan.

The Moderna vaccination issue occurred at a time when Japan is grappling with an epidemic of illnesses, with daily new cases reaching new highs in many areas of the country and putting a tremendous burden on the healthcare system in general.

The government and Takeda are considering measures to minimize any negative effect on Japan's immunization efforts, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, who spoke to reporters.

According to Kato, "we will do all we can to prevent any negative effect on immunization efforts, particularly at work locations and large-scale facilities."

Japan is completely reliant on vaccinations produced by Moderna, as well as Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca, which are imported from other countries. Moderna has been present in Japan since mid-June, at large-scale facilities and workplace vaccinations, and has contributed to the country's rapid spread.

Approximately 43 percent of the Japanese population has received a complete vaccination, with daily doses of approximately 1 million.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Show the secret to make life more comfortable & healthier.

Watertown, SD
1222 followers

More from Secret-Idea

The dates on which the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get FDA clearance remain unknown.

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is now approved for use in persons 16 and older. The focus is moving to vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. In the United States, both vaccinations have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration for months. Pfizer was the only company to submit a comprehensive application for full approval, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as of June.

Read full story
11 comments
Louisiana State

Officials in Louisiana report that a baby less than one years old died from COVID.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said that the baby's death is a "reminder of the difficult circumstances we are in throughout Louisiana."New York Post. According to state health authorities, an infant in Louisiana died of COVID-19 before reaching the age of one, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Read full story

The Advantages of Getting Up Early Every Morning

It makes you healthy, wealthy, and smart early to bed, and early to wake. This statement is one of the most significant lessons of our lives in primary school. Research shows that adequate sleep and early awakening help the body and mind to relax and rest. It is also vital to keep the body healthy overall. We present several advantages of early rising.

Read full story
Florida State

Dust plume from Africa heading to Florida. For hurricane season, here's what it means

The plume could arrive in the Sunshine State by Monday. Saharan dust forecast for Wednesday. The dust could arrive starting Monday and become more prolific for Florida by the middle of the week.Click Orlando.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington State

The first live Asian Giant 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 has been seen in Washington State

A sample specimen of a dead Asian giant hornet, also known as a "murder hornet," from July 2020 in Bellingham, Wash.NPR. Washington state has observed the first live Asian big "murder hornet" of 2021, which was caught in the act of assaulting a wasp nest.

Read full story

Did the delta variant make COVID-19 herd immunity impossible?

(NEXSTAR) – A leading British immunologist told U.K. lawmakers Tuesday that the idea of reaching herd immunity in a world with the delta variant of COVID-19 was “mythical.”

Read full story

Increase in food stamp benefits by the Biden administration

Starting Oct. 1, the average monthly SNAP payments will be around 27 percent more than they were before the epidemic. The Biden administration intends to announce a substantial permanent boost to the food stamp payments that help 42 million Americans buy groceries on Monday — a record increase for one of the country's greatest safety net programs.

Read full story

Hospitals are overflowing with Covid patients, and it's just going to get worse.

As the extremely contagious Delta variety spreads and schools reopen, the number of children infected with Covid-19 is on the rise, driving children's hospitals throughout the country to the edge.

Read full story

McConnell: GOP Won't Help Dems Finance 'Socialist Shopping List' in Debt-Ceiling Strike

Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, pushed Democrats to take responsibility for their "socialist shopping list" and finance it without Republican support. In his view, either the GOP will refuse to finance the next huge Democratic spending, or it will vote to raise the debt ceiling, therefore contributing to the load placed on future generations.

Read full story

There are concerns about the Delta variation that is impacting DC Restaurant Week.

The owner of Taqueria del Barrio in Petworth said her restaurant has seen cancellations ahead of the restaurant week. Businesses prepare for the impending D.C. Summer Restaurant Week is a week-long event that takes place.

Read full story

Fauci said certain groups may need COVID-19 booster shots.

To protect themselves against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that it's likely that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems would need booster doses. A third dosage may be needed, according to White House senior medical adviser Dr. Robert Gibbs.

Read full story
7 comments
Alaska State

The Coast Guard reports six deaths when a floatplane crashes in southeast Alaska.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported all six people aboard a sightseeing plane died in the crash in southeast Alaska. Rescuers from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka used an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to find the wreckage at 2:37 pm, but found no survivors, the Coast Guard stated in a statement.

Read full story

Coronavirus: Fauci thinks the US is heading in the wrong path

COVID-19 infections are increasing in the United States because of unvaccinated Americans and the deadly delta form, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. As the nation's top infectious disease specialist told CNN's "State of the Union" program, "we're moving in the wrong way"

Read full story
5 comments

The CDC warns that people who have been vaccinated but have had a breakthrough infection can spread the delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was criticized for not providing statistics when it revised its mask recommendation this week to advise even vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside parts of the country.

Read full story
1463 comments
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green State University has expelled three students for a hazing death.

Bowling Green State University in Ohio has punished 21 students in connection with an alleged hazing incident in March 2021.CNN. As a result of the death of a sophomore who was involved in a fraternity hazing in March, Bowling Green State University in Ohio has permanently expelled three individuals and suspended 17 others.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Businesses in the L.A. area race to adapt to a highly contagious delta variety, changing health rules in the process

Government authorities, state and municipal officials have issued a cascade of mask and vaccination recommendations that have caused a cascade of economic disruption in the Southland.

Read full story

Top 10 Student Reduction of Stress

When it comes to the idea of stress, students are no stranger. Even in their early school years or in school days, it is an important feature in their daily life. Stress is a mood that coincides with the experience of the students.

Read full story

Over COVID concerns, the USA renews its policy of allowing the removal of illegal immigrants.

The CDC renewed a policy allowing the expulsion of immigrants due to COVID-19.New York Post. It was predicted that the number of unaccompanied minors arrested at the US-Mexico border in July would have hit an all-time high. The CDC stated Monday that it has reaffirmed a policy enabling the expulsion of illegal immigrants due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The line of damage left by the storm after a "threatening tornado" was sighted in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPVI) Thursday night, at least one tornado touched down in the Philadelphia area. A line of severe weather left a trail of damage in its wake. It was reported at 5:50 p.m. that a "hazardous tornado" had been verified in Bucks County, traveling at 25 miles per hour toward New Jersey.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy