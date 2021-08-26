The dates on which the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get FDA clearance remain unknown.

Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is now approved for use in persons 16 and older. The focus is moving to vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

In the United States, both vaccinations have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration for months. Pfizer was the only company to submit a comprehensive application for full approval, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as of June.

It's uncertain when they'll be completely approved. On Monday, in a conference call with reporters, Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator, declined to provide a timetable for Moderna's approval.

Dr. Marks pointed out that Pfizer's vaccine was approved in 97 days from when the firm submitted its data, which is less than half the time it takes for a usual approval period. The laborious procedure was sped up by a "tireless team" that "worked day and night to get this done," he said, adding that regulators were "stringent" despite the tight timeframe.

Top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said he anticipated the Food and Drug Administration would soon be able to go forward with the next vaccine's complete approval in a series of interviews on Tuesday.

'I don't believe it's too far away,' said Dr. Fauci on CBS's "This Morning."

"I think it's a matter of time," he said. "There's nothing inherently different about the procedure; it's simply that they filed or are submitting their evidence a bit later or after Pfizer did.

There are more than 80 million individuals in the United States who have not been vaccinated yet, according to Dr. Fauci on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." A study revealed that roughly one-third of them were waiting for the Food and Drug Administration's permission before getting a shot, he said on "Morning Joe."

Dr. Fauci also stated that advertising for the vaccine, which is now permitted, would improve adoption. That approval will result in additional vaccination mandates from corporations, schools, and local governments.

In a speech on Monday, Vice President Biden called for the creation. According to the Pentagon, all 1.4 million active-duty militaries will be required to get vaccinated. At the same time, New Jersey has stated that all teachers would be required to get vaccinations or undergo weekly testing, and the State University of New York has decided that it will require.

Due to the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta form, vaccine requirements and other preventive measures have become more urgent. According to statistics gathered by The New York Times, the seven-day average of coronavirus-related fatalities has surpassed 1,000 for the first time since March 2021.

For individuals eight months after their second dose of vaccination, the federal government will give booster injections starting Sept. 20, provided federal authorities approve additional doses of vaccine

Nearly 65 million individuals have been vaccinated with Moderna's shot, and nearly 14 million with Johnson & Johnson's. Pfizer's vaccine, on the other hand, has been administered to more than 92 million people. A little more than 60 percent of individuals in the United States who are eligible for the vaccination have already been completely immunized

Vaccinations from Pfizer may still be obtained by youngsters aged 12 to 15 as long as they have emergency use permission. No vaccines have been approved for minors.

In July, federal authorities urged both Pfizer and Moderna to increase the size of studies in children aged 5 to 11 to identify uncommon adverse effects, including heart inflammatory issues that have been seen in adults younger than 30. For a short period of time, it seemed like Pfizer was on the verge of receiving approval to administer the drug.

Dr. Fauci said that pharmaceutical firms and government authorities were still gathering data on the use of vaccinations in children younger than 12 and that he believed the F.D.A. could at least approve the vaccines for emergency use in youngsters by early winter.

Dr. Fauci stated in an interview with NBC's "The Today Show" that stopping the epidemic in the United States would require persuading the "vast majority" of unvaccinated individuals to get immunized.

As Dr. Fauci put it, "I think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel I believe that we will reach a point when the veil of protection is thick enough to reduce not just the number of instances, but also hospitalizations, and eventually fatalities.

