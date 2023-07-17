Seattle, WA

High-Speed Vehicle Collision Sparks Emergency Water Rescue

In the West Seattle neighborhood, a collision occurred between two vehicles on Alki Avenue Southwest in the 1300 block. When the police arrived, community members were already performing life-saving measures on a woman.

Both the woman and the male suspect were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The female victim sustained life-threatening injuries, while the male suspect's injuries were non-life-threatening.

