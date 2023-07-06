Vision Zero: SDOT Appoints Venu Nemani as Chief Transportation Safety Officer for Safer Streets

Venu Nemani has been promoted to SDOT’s Chief Transportation Safety Officer, a position created as part of the department’s Vision Zero Top-to-Bottom Review. This role will provide a clear voice on safety throughout the department, ensuring accountability and responsibility for embedding safety and equity across the city’s streets and neighborhoods.

Venu will report directly to Senior Deputy Director Francisca Stefan and supervise the Vision Zero team. He will focus on the Safe Systems approach, investing in high-crash locations, implementing proactive safety investments, and developing a Vision Zero action plan.