June Publication Updates: Exploring New Requirements for Homes in Neighborhood Residential Zones, Tree Service Provider Registry, Seismic Improvement of Unreinforced Masonry Buildings, and More

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has made several updates and proposed new rules. Tip 220, which covers lot coverage, height, and yard standards for homes in residential zones, now includes lot coverage requirements for DADUs. Additionally, Tip 242C, the SDCI Tree Service Provider Registry, has been updated to fix references to commercial tree work.

In addition to these updates, the department has proposed three Director's Rules. DDR 6-2023 offers an alternate method for the seismic improvement of Unreinforced Masonry Buildings (URMs). DDR 7-2023 deals with the designation of Tier 2 Trees. DDR 8-2023 addresses payment in lieu of tree replacement according to the Tree Protection Code.

If you have any written comments on these proposed adoptions, you can submit them until July 21, 2023. Finally, DDR 9-2023 interprets the categorical exemptions associated with establishing a new use with new construction and other SDCI approvals. You can also submit written comments for this proposal until the same date.