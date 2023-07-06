Understanding the Dangers of Lithium-Ion Battery Fires and How to Stay Safe

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in phones, laptops, and e-scooters because they are small and powerful. However, it is important to use them correctly to avoid dangerous situations. The Seattle Fire Department has responded to 57 lithium-ion battery related fires in the past year, caused by overheating, catching fire, or exploding.

To ensure safety, always use chargers and cables that are compatible with the device. Avoid charging devices while sleeping and keep batteries away from heat and direct sunlight. If a battery is damaged, stop using it immediately. Additionally, it is recommended to purchase batteries and devices with certifications from safety testing agencies like UL.

In the event of a lithium-ion battery fire, it is crucial to prioritize your safety. Do not attempt to extinguish the fire yourself. Instead, quickly leave the area, closing the door behind you, and call 911.

By knowing and following these safety tips, you can protect yourself and your family from the risks associated with lithium-ion battery related fires.