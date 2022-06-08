Recommended Chinese Restaurants In Bellevue, WA

Want to try some nice Chinese food? Here are 5 top rated Chinese restaurant in Bellevue, WA.

1 Happy Lamb Hot Pot

1411 156th Ave NE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98007

Rated: 4.5;

From the capital of gourmet lamb in Inner Mongolia-Baotou, to the United States; Happy Lamb Hot Pot travels thousands of miles to bring you the best Mongolian style hot pot. We encourage our customers to taste the natural flavor of food ingredients by just putting them into our boiling rich broth. Unlike other hot pots that require dipping sauces to enhance the flavor, Happy Lamb Hot Pot's soup broth is packed with flavour which is the best base for all fresh food ingredients. Come taste for yourself!

2 Facing East

12736 Bel-Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005

Rated: 4;

Serving delicious, authentic Taiwanese cuisine on the Eastside since 2006. Check out our new grab & go fridge for convenient meals & drinks to take home!

3 The Dolar Shop

11020 NE 6th St Ste 90, Bellevue, WA 98004

Rated: 4;

Best quality beef with affordable price in greater Seattle area. Shrimp Pate is one of the most popular dishes to order.

4 Liuyishou Hotpot

1644 140th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005

Rated: 4;

Categories: Hot Pot;Chinese.

Founded in 2000, Liuyishou Hotpot has grown from a single location on a small street in Chongqing, China to over 1,200 locations in China, Canada, U.S., Dubai, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, France, and Spain, and become one of the biggest hotpot chains in the world.

5 Best Wok

19 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007

Rated: 4;

Categories: Chinese;Seafood;Soup. Price_level: $$; Price_range: $11-30

Best Wok has been in business over 37 years. We have been voted "Best Asian Cuisine" in Bellevue from 2014 through 2017 by Bellevue Reporter. Thanks to all of our customers' support. Customers' satisfaction is our first priority. We always serve good authentic Chinese food at a fair price.

