Signs of Pseudo Friends

Sean Kernan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR8Nw_0cU6eKo800
Editorial rights purchased via iStock Photos

A 75-year-long Harvard study found that good relationships are the most important factor for enduring happiness and success. Having quality friends and partners protects the brain, preserves emotional wellbeing, and lowers physical pain.

This finding doesn’t include fake friends.

Favors are found on a one-way street

Asking someone to do a favor is a proven way to get them to like you. It signals you trust and like them.

They’ll feel chosen. You’ll make them feel better about themselves for doing an act of charity.

I wouldn’t make that first favor, “Can you help me move into a new house this weekend?” Keep it small.

Conversely, friendship tests are often failed when you ask a friend, who’ve you’ve helped for years, to return the favor. They suddenly have a full schedule or aren’t feeling well. They act like you’re making a massive request.

They can never reciprocate despite all you’ve done for them. Your friendship exists solely for their benefit.

They came with a new tide

I had the unique experience of watching my dad rise from a junior officer to a vice admiral in the Navy.

Over the course of my life, I saw people’s attitudes toward him change dramatically. He went from being a normal dude to being treated like a celebrity.

Even today, when people don’t know who he is and find out, I can see the switch happen. Their tail starts wagging. It’s a whole scene.

Dad is no fool and doesn’t let it get to his head. But you can be sure that, god forbid, the moment there is some sort of scandal involving him, a good majority of those people will vanish.

A successful businessman told me, “As you get more successful, more people want to be near you. The moment things turn south, you are a walking stink bomb. They dive for cover.”

Beware of fairweather friends. It’s as Walter Winchell said, “A real friend walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

They come in too hot

Teenage friendships can feel all-important at the time. Most are doomed. Only 1% of friendships that start in 7th grade last five years and a majority last less than one year.

In adulthood, beware of someone who comes in and is suddenly obsessed with hanging out with you. It can feel cliquey, like high school all over again. They’ll be exuberant, showering you with praise and laughing at all your jokes.

It’s often fake. They may have an agenda to get something from you. They may be going through a divorce, or a difficult period, and have nobody else to get support from — which is fine if you are feeling charitable. Just know that you could very easily become their 4th best friend in a row and you’ll never hear from them again.

They cross the line of tolerable trash talk

Among my family and friends, we often poke fun at people we mutually love. It’s never with malice or envy. It’s about having fun in a therapeutic way

Meanwhile, I’ve known guys who spend 30% of our time together bashing people we mutually knew — in a very mean-spirited way. These guys were typically super insecure and unhappy with their life. I’d pivot and change the subject and within five minutes, they’d lurch back into character assassination.

I had a girlfriend who trash-talked her closest friends.

She literally said to me, “This girl is such a shady bitch.” And 30 minutes later, I’m sitting next to her and her boyfriend at a dinner table and everyone is smiling. Apparently, I was the only one who found it awkward.

That relationship didn’t last.

Lastly, the true friend question

This woman routinely hangs out in our group and has a super abrasive, cold personality. I can visualize icicles growing from her chin and threatening to shoot at my chest.

I’ve spent a hundred hours around her, as have the others in our group, only because she’s married to a friend we love. At various points in time, every person in the group has whispered to me, “What is that woman’s deal?”

I finally realized what put her off with everyone. In all the years I’ve known her, she’s never asked me a single question about my life, nor anyone in the group. Any conversation, or words that come out of her mouth, are about her.

If someone can’t find five seconds to ask you about how your life is going, they probably aren’t a quality friend. Don’t let people use you for attention.

It’s harder to maintain friendships as we get older. Careers and children begin eating up everyone’s time.

If you ask too much of your friends, you’ll probably be disappointed. Yet you still deserve quality friends. Don’t let people freeload off your good character.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional writer. I do gigs. Want premium content? I'll send it to you. Link below.

Tampa, FL
1378 followers

More from Sean Kernan

Takeaways From My MBA

An MBA teaches you enough to be dangerous in any aspect of running a business. It improves your decision-making and tends to result in a higher income. I spent two years, $60,000, and long hours chiseling away at my mine, all while working full-time in finance. The experience shaved a year or two off my life, but it enabled a solid raise and a few fascinating lessons. These are my favorite takeaways.

Read full story

There is a Leprosy Outbreak in Wild Chimps For First Time in History

Kimberley Hockings works at Cantanhez National Park in Guinea Bissau near the west coast of Africa. She saw four chimpanzees with lesions on their face and hands that were unlike any she’d seen before.

Read full story
5 comments

Tom Cheated on His Wife (Why Other Men Do Too)

Editorial rights purchased via iStock Photos. We crossed paths frequently in a small, shared gym in a sprawling office building. His name was Tom. He was a handsome fellow with pronounced, proportional, masculine facial features. He stood just over six feet tall and had a thin but built frame, brought to form from his recurring triathlons.

Read full story

Four Reasons Highly Intelligent People Fail to Achieve Their Potential

Intelligence and conscientiousness (work ethic, organization) are the most powerful predictors of success. Yet the world is full of highly intelligent, unsuccessful people. Many of you, who are reading this very sentence, are also quite smart. After all, you’re spending your free time reading. Such a hobby selects for a very specific crowd. So perhaps you, more than most, should watch out for these pitfalls. Some you can avoid. Others, not so much.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Saves 2 Million Babies With His Golden Arm

In 1960s Australia, thousands of babies were dying each year and doctors couldn’t figure out why. They later realized it was because of Rhesus disease. When a woman has Rh-negative blood and the baby in her womb has Rh-positive, her body's immune system often attacks the baby like it’s a foreign invader. It can result in brain damage and often, death and miscarriage.

Read full story

Four Things Every Human Should Experience Before They Die

When we talk about must-have life experiences, overly obvious things often come to mind: falling in love, having a child, landing your dream job. But what else?. The best experiences having staying power. Years later, they come back and make you think, “Man, I’m so glad I did that.” They are perspective-changing. They make you smile in the darkness on your sleepless nights.

Read full story

Bell Canada Makes America’s Worst Cell Phone Companies Look like Saints

My friend had just returned from his first warzone. Both of us were curious as to how it would change him. Strangely, he said the first thing that annoyed him was people complaining about their cell phone bills.

Read full story

Four Striking Signs of a Person’s True Character

Most will face at least one major betrayal and many smaller transgressions in their life. Those who keep bad people around will face many more. You have a lot to gain by quickly reading someone’s true personality. Trust, money, time, hardship, and happiness are directly affected by the company you keep. Here are four signs to watch out for.

Read full story

Only an Enron Employee Could Make $250 Million on an Affair

Eron was the glittering goldfish in the moral toilet bowl of corporate America. It lives on as an undead mascot of greed and excess, a warning to future entrepreneurs. The short explanation: Enron took advantage of loose accounting laws and lied about how well it was doing. So when people saw their meteoric earnings and no risk, they bought up the stock at inflated prices, only to eventually lose everything.

Read full story
New York City, NY

You Could Own a $289,500 Hotdog Stand in NYC. But is It Worth It?

Hypothetical scenario: You are only allowed one career path in life. You must sell hot dogs in New York City. There are rules. You can’t just buy a cart and park it outside of Yankee stadium. You’d likely end up in a brawl with other vendors or get arrested. Buying rights to a high-traffic location is your best bet. Of the 3100 hotdog licenses in the city, there are 150 coveted spots in public parks.

Read full story

Five Unwritten Social Rules That Everyone Should Follow

If you served wine in ancient Greece without diluting it 3:1 with water, you’d be considered a rude host. In modern Russia, giving a dozen flowers to a woman is considered ill-mannered. Odd-numbered flowers are for happy occasions and even numbers for condolences.

Read full story

Five Signs of a Highly Intelligent Person

Editorial Rights purchased from Pinkeyes via iStock Photos. There are significant reasons to size up a person’s mental acuity. For example, if you are taking advice, interviewing, or communicating, it helps to know what you are working with. Many of the best managers are excellent at reading their audience.

Read full story

Stop Caring So Much and Be Happy

Image rights via Pexels (Royalty Free) Our caring is the manifestation of our mental and emotional energy. It is a depleting resource. We become fixated on things we said, on not knowing an answer, or indulged in the menu of endless faux pas.

Read full story

A Mischievous Dolphin’s Guide to Surviving Adulthood

Terry Pratch wrote, “Never trust a species that grins all the time. It’s up to something.” He wasn’t entirely wrong. But we can learn a lot from the perma-smiling dolphin. In an effort to break from standard self-improvement content, I thought I’d find out.

Read full story

Why Women Were Shoved Out of the Beer Industry

The alcohol industry is a boy’s club amongst boy’s clubs. From its delivery drivers, all the way up to the CEO and board of directors, it is often a room full of men. This is, partly, why so many ads are tacky and over-sexualized.

Read full story

Hustler Magazine’s Founder Trolled Conservative Congressman with “Reading Material” — for Decades

For all his alleged moral depravity, Larry Flynt demonstrated a number of redeeming qualities. After being shot by a serial killer and paralyzed from the waist down, he was kinder than many of us would have been. Larry begged courts not to execute the man saying, “A government that forbids killing among its citizens should not be in the business of killing people itself.”

Read full story

The FBI’s Anti-Islamic Spy Mission Is Now Backfiring

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear about an Islamic spying case in Orange County. In 2007, the FBI paid an informant to infiltrate mosques throughout southern California. The mission revealed the opposite of what they’d expected to find. Yet it is the revelations from this lawsuit that are the most problematic for the FBI.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Four Things That Could Have Been Great If People Hadn’t Ruined It

I’ve always said that behind every stupid rule is someone who thinks they are above rules. So many problems would be solved if people just came together and agreed to be cool. But nope, thirsty folks have to milk everything.

Read full story

The Unintentional Genius Behind “Will It Blend?”

In 2007, people were sleeping outside of stores, waiting in lines for the opportunity to buy the first iPhone. Most stores were sold out for months and people were willing to endure the snow, rain, a sleepless night, just for the chance to get one.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy