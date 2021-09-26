6 Restaurants you should visit in Maine before the Summer ends

Restaurants in Maine have been long recognized for serving more than just lobster infused rolls. In many parts of the state, there is a farm-to-table system, while the state’s largest city Portland has become a dining destination, carrying well above their own weights in worthy culinary experience.

Many of these restaurants are breathing a sigh of relief this summer after how much of a disaster the last seasons were for those in the restaurant industry, after which many of these places had to close down their business in line with the strict lockdown rules. Now however, the pandemic restrictions have been eased and there is the fact that the citizens in Maine have achieved the highest Covid 19 vaccination rates in the country.

Some of these restaurants that have gotten back to work and are serving up to expectations are;

Oxbow Beer Garden:

This location is the third branch of the Oxbow brewery farmhouse, immediately was an instant classic ever since it’s opening in the former home of a cross-country ski center. Lovers of yeast often flock to the outpost located in Western Maine to taste from the tasting room’s 15 taps, their wood-fire Pizzas and also the adjacent bottle shop.

This is one location that is perfect for both locals and tourists all year long.

Maine Passive House

Anju Noodle Bar:

This restaurant in particular is a repurposed government building located in Kittery. They offer Asian fare like ramen, pork buns and likewise okonomiyaki.

Right through the back door of this restaurant is a cocktail bar that you can have a quick drink at right before a meal or after.

Anju Noodle Bar

Bite into Maine:

A visit to Maine is not complete without a lobster roll, this franchise of restaurants are known to serve one of the best lobster rolls in Maine, however their seasonal locations at Fort Williams boasts of the most scenic view. In addition to a variety of lobster rolls, you’ll also find in this restaurant a variety of grilled cheeses, Whoopie pies and also chowder.

New England Today

Chaval:

This bistro owned by renowned Chef owners Damian Sansonetti and Ilma Lopez is a neighborhood favorite in the state thanks to its homey vibe and a leaf covered back deck.

Their menu has a variety of Spanish cuisine like Blistered Padron peppers and Jamon iberico, as well as a French cuisine like coq au vin. Their bar program well run by Patrick McDonald provides a classic and updated drink menu.

Butterflies.com

Picture from Pinterest by: blueberryfiles.com

Central Provisions:

Boasting of an ever changing menu and an equally impressive drinks menu, this restaurant is one that continues to make waves even five years after its opening. At this beautiful renovated Old port spot, the owners Chris and Paige Gould serve a variety of globally inspired meals like Cauliflower-feta agnolotti and a lobster and chorizo roll.

The Infatuation

Crown Jewel:

Located on Great diamond island, this small bistro provides an escape from reality with its tropical decor and a noticeable neon flamingo. Their new menu designed by an Eventide alum Sara Devereux and the owner Alex Wright, features seafood cuisine like lobsters tail yakitori and tuna poke.

To get down to the island this restaurant is located in, you would have to take the Casco bay line ferry to diamond cove or better yet arrange for your own private water taxi.

Crown Jewel

There are of course other amazing restaurants in Maine that serve equally good food, especially for the Mainers who love a good lobster meal, or likewise for the tourists who come to Maine looking to have a taste of the exquisite seafood cuisine and drinks which are also plentiful in the state with breweries topping the list for those who are inclined to drink beers or go to tasting rooms in search of them but these are a few to get you started and also whet your appetite.

If you enjoyed this post and would like to view more like these, follow us by clicking the blue button below

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.