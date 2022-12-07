Spider-Man vs Thor When it Comes to Aging Marvel-ously

Scott Yonehiro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSkp_0jZqIcWH00
Photo by(Master1305/iStock)

Like so many others, I spent a lot, and I mean a lot of time working on building up a physique that resembled Thor when I was younger. I spent hours on heavy weight/low reps to bulk as much as I could. I suffered through 8-12 brutal sets targeting specific muscle groups (thunder thighs anyone?). I was determined to be a fitness marvel (Ha-ha) capable of smashing all perceived enemies. And I’d do it again. Youth is the perfect time to push your body nearly as far as it can go. But with each passing turn around the sun, I find myself idolizing the leaner, and far nimbler Spider-Man. As it turns out, aiming to look and feel more like Spider-Man than Thor or the Hulk is probably a healthier, and more achievable goal.

Consider that Spider-Man is among the most flexible superheroes out there. And focusing flexibility as we age is seriously important. Why? Firstly, because we lose flexibility as we age. Secondly, because being flexible is helpful in preventing falls and injuries as we age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTikm_0jZqIcWH00
Photo by(Format arw/Unsplash)onUnsplash

The loss of flexibility as we age is due to less water in our tissues and elasticity in our tendons and muscle tissue. A whole bunch of us will also experience some degree of joint stiffness due to previous injuries or arthritis as time marches on. This all leads to reduced flexibility.

Fortunately, improving flexibility is easier than you might think. Yoga, workouts with elastic bands, Tai Chi, and stretching at home (hamstring, calf, low back, hip, side, quad, triceps, etc.) can all help boost flexibility. As you focus on becoming flexible, you’re simultaneously making it less likely that you’ll experience a fall. If you do fall, as more than 1 out of 4 adults over the age of 65 do, you’re less likely to experience a severe injury, and may recover faster from any injuries.

Flexibility is also essential to maintain good coordination, which is crucial to safe and healthy aging. Sports such as tennis, shooting hoops, and golf all improve coordination. Being coordinated as we age is helpful in maintaining balance, thereby preventing orthopedic injuries such as fractures, strains, and sprains. After all, even Spider-Man can’t put bad guys in their place if he’s hobbling around on crutches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfViI_0jZqIcWH00
Photo by(Francois Olwage/Unsplash)onUnsplash

Next up is a renewed focus on improving my endurance through regular cardiovascular exercise. A brisk walk, bike ride, swimming, and jogging all help to build endurance. That way, even as I age, I feel less run down, and am less likely to sit at home, instead of going out and enjoying my golden years. Plus, when I eventually have grandchildren, I’ll be able to keep up.

Finally, I’m focusing on strength. Just because Spider-Man is one-third of the size of the Hulk, doesn’t mean he isn’t super strong. He may not have giant biceps, but he’s also not struggling to scoop up another human being with one arm and carry them across town. Strength training as we age should be a priority, though the goal is not to bulk up with big muscles. It is to prevent the loss of muscle mass, function, and strength (a condition known as sarcopenia.)

So, if you’re a human of a certain age like me, and you’re wondering if you still need to focus on looking like Thor, my answer is, only if you want to. But as the years pass, it’s perfectly healthy to listen to your inner Spidey sense, adjust your fitness routine to better serve you where you are, rather than where you were a few decades ago.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spiderman# Thor# Aging# Flexibility# Yoga

Comments / 2

Published by

Scott is a 20+ year veteran personal trainer and private fitness studio owner in Los Angeles. He brings both a seasoned and fresh perspective on the latest workout trends, fitness technology, and mindset techniques...and his mother thinks he's handsome.

Burbank, CA
80 followers

More from Scott Yonehiro

What fuels your motivation to get fit is the most important thing.

I commend humanity for the trend toward discovering our own “whys?” Why do you work so hard? Why do you want to change jobs? Why is a certain lifestyle important to you? I also happen to think it’s pretty darn applicable when it comes to weight loss and fitness goals. (Granted, I’ve dedicated the bulk of my life to physical fitness and well-being, so with almost no effort, I can generally link most concepts to overall health.) But finding your why resonates particularly loudly when it comes to your strength, appearance, and comfort as you age. What drives you to be in better shape? What life goals do you still have that make healthy changes necessary. Those answers are your why.

Read full story

How Often Do You Need to Be Hitting the Weights?

Let’s be honest. One-size-fits-all rarely results in a tailored appearance. That’s precisely why most clothing is available in specific sizes. The same is true when it comes to how often you need to work out to achieve your goals, with one major caveat. If you want to be a world champion power lifter, your workout routine is not going to be the same as someone who wants to lose 10 lbs. However, barring any lofty goals such as bench pressing a Bentley, everyone can and will benefit significantly from a similar 13-week work out plan.

Read full story
11 comments

Pizza, Fries, Doughnuts, Oh My!

Cheating is a good thing. The anticipation. The planning. The rush. The sinfulness. The release. It’s definitely something to look forward to. If your mind went to the gutter, please note that I am talking about a cheat meal, or a cheat day in your otherwise regimented diet and exercise routine.

Read full story

Craving Community? Find it in a Fitness Group and Reap Physical and Mental Health Benefits

(Victor Freitas/Unsplash) As we continue to recover from years of isolation, a whole bunch of us are ready to feel like we belong to a community once again. Experts much smarter than me refer to this as a sense of belonging as social identity. Belonging to a community offers a sense of connectedness, which is important to our mental health.

Read full story

Fitness Wearables: Trendy? Yes. Terrific Investment? Also Yes.

Walked all over Boston. Forgot to wear FitBit.Abigail Keenan / Unsplash. Fitness wearables have exploded in popularity, and the demand for wearable health and fitness trackers isn’t predicted to slow. Instead, market research suggests that the fitness tracking market will skyrocket from $36.34 Billion in 2020 to a staggering $114.36 billion in 2028. Which reminds me, I should probably talk to my stockbroker.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy