Spider-Man vs Thor When it Comes to Aging Marvel-ously

Photo by (Master1305/iStock)

Like so many others, I spent a lot, and I mean a lot of time working on building up a physique that resembled Thor when I was younger. I spent hours on heavy weight/low reps to bulk as much as I could. I suffered through 8-12 brutal sets targeting specific muscle groups (thunder thighs anyone?). I was determined to be a fitness marvel (Ha-ha) capable of smashing all perceived enemies. And I’d do it again. Youth is the perfect time to push your body nearly as far as it can go. But with each passing turn around the sun, I find myself idolizing the leaner, and far nimbler Spider-Man. As it turns out, aiming to look and feel more like Spider-Man than Thor or the Hulk is probably a healthier, and more achievable goal.

Consider that Spider-Man is among the most flexible superheroes out there. And focusing flexibility as we age is seriously important. Why? Firstly, because we lose flexibility as we age. Secondly, because being flexible is helpful in preventing falls and injuries as we age.

The loss of flexibility as we age is due to less water in our tissues and elasticity in our tendons and muscle tissue. A whole bunch of us will also experience some degree of joint stiffness due to previous injuries or arthritis as time marches on. This all leads to reduced flexibility.

Fortunately, improving flexibility is easier than you might think. Yoga, workouts with elastic bands, Tai Chi, and stretching at home (hamstring, calf, low back, hip, side, quad, triceps, etc.) can all help boost flexibility. As you focus on becoming flexible, you’re simultaneously making it less likely that you’ll experience a fall. If you do fall, as more than 1 out of 4 adults over the age of 65 do, you’re less likely to experience a severe injury, and may recover faster from any injuries.

Flexibility is also essential to maintain good coordination, which is crucial to safe and healthy aging. Sports such as tennis, shooting hoops, and golf all improve coordination. Being coordinated as we age is helpful in maintaining balance, thereby preventing orthopedic injuries such as fractures, strains, and sprains. After all, even Spider-Man can’t put bad guys in their place if he’s hobbling around on crutches.

Next up is a renewed focus on improving my endurance through regular cardiovascular exercise. A brisk walk, bike ride, swimming, and jogging all help to build endurance. That way, even as I age, I feel less run down, and am less likely to sit at home, instead of going out and enjoying my golden years. Plus, when I eventually have grandchildren, I’ll be able to keep up.

Finally, I’m focusing on strength. Just because Spider-Man is one-third of the size of the Hulk, doesn’t mean he isn’t super strong. He may not have giant biceps, but he’s also not struggling to scoop up another human being with one arm and carry them across town. Strength training as we age should be a priority, though the goal is not to bulk up with big muscles. It is to prevent the loss of muscle mass, function, and strength (a condition known as sarcopenia.)

So, if you’re a human of a certain age like me, and you’re wondering if you still need to focus on looking like Thor, my answer is, only if you want to. But as the years pass, it’s perfectly healthy to listen to your inner Spidey sense, adjust your fitness routine to better serve you where you are, rather than where you were a few decades ago.