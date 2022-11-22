Determining Your Why is Important in Fitness, too (Because of course it is)

I commend humanity for the trend toward discovering our own “whys?” Why do you work so hard? Why do you want to change jobs? Why is a certain lifestyle important to you? I also happen to think it’s pretty darn applicable when it comes to weight loss and fitness goals. (Granted, I’ve dedicated the bulk of my life to physical fitness and well-being, so with almost no effort, I can generally link most concepts to overall health.) But finding your why resonates particularly loudly when it comes to your strength, appearance, and comfort as you age. What drives you to be in better shape? What life goals do you still have that make healthy changes necessary. Those answers are your why.

Now that I’ve said something completely uncontroversial, let me pave the way for hate mail.

Because, I have to say that over the years, I’ve found that one person’s why may vary drastically from another’s. And it’s not because their why is indicative of an exceptional moral compass. On the contrary, sometimes their why has to do with a wee bit of revenge. And sometimes those folks get better results.

There, I said it. Now I’ll explain.

If everyone got in shape because their personal why was “to be healthier and live longer” we would have seen our nation get serious about losing weight and getting more active the moment we knew that obesity put us at much greater risk for a seriously negative outcome from COVID-19. We did not do that. On the contrary, 42% of us gained weight. And in true American fashion, we did not gain a negligible amount of weight. We gained, on average 29 lbs.

Now contrast that with the articles you’ll find on social media, in the tabloids, and even the websites of national gym franchises. “Creating Your Revenge Body Workout,” touts one of the nation’s largest gyms. “Woman Loses 100 pounds to get revenge on cheating husband,” reads a headline in Men’s Health. And who can forget Khloe Kardashian’s “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” workout series? To be clear, I’m not saying that revenge is a good why. I’m also not saying it’s a bad why. Your why is highly personal, and highly subjective. It’s not for me or anyone else to judge. But I can speak to the fact that revenge can be an effective “why.” I’ve seen it countless times.

Do Your Motives Matter?

I love to play armchair psychologist with people, despite being wholly unqualified to do so. And I have a theory about clients who come to me looking to get in shape for revenge. My theory is this: they are actually getting in shape for a different reason.

Sure, some people hope to make an ex jealous initially. But I think for most people, it’ s more about boosting their own self-confidence, and self-esteem than it is about revenge. It’s about increasing their own self-worth. And I happen to think that increasing self-confidence is an excellent why.

In the process of accomplishing this why, you’re deciding to become stronger, deciding to stay limber, deciding to prevent bone loss, deciding to reduce your risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc. If this is revenge, I say go after it.

Exercising offers both physical benefits and mental health benefits. If you’re doing a fair amount of cardio, you’re also helping to reduce your risk of neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

As a personal trainer, my job is to help people get in better physical shape. Here in La La land, that’s often for a movie or tv role. I love helping people get in better physical shape. But I can honestly say that seeing people who’ve lost confidence begin to build it back can be more rewarding. When I have a front row seat to watching someone battling the blues begin smiling and laughing again, it’s priceless.

So do I think having a why is important? I do. But do I think it matters what your why is? Not so much. Whatever gets you to prioritize your health and well-being is the perfect why.