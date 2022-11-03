How Often Do You Need to Be Hitting the Weights?

Let’s be honest. One-size-fits-all rarely results in a tailored appearance. That’s precisely why most clothing is available in specific sizes. The same is true when it comes to how often you need to work out to achieve your goals, with one major caveat. If you want to be a world champion power lifter, your workout routine is not going to be the same as someone who wants to lose 10 lbs. However, barring any lofty goals such as bench pressing a Bentley, everyone can and will benefit significantly from a similar 13-week work out plan.

Indeed, there’s a reason that 90-Day Body Challenges are so popular. Full disclosure: I host a 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge each year. Why do I host one? Why do people from coast to coast compete in these 3-month challenges?

Because they work.

Strength Training & Cardio: The Ultimate 1-2 Punch for a Complete Transformation

90-day workout challenges include roughly equal time focused on strength training and cardiovascular exercise. To that end, if you’re looking to overhaul your body quickly and safely, you’ll need to spend at least six hours a week dedicated to your fitness.

Three one-hour strength training sessions along with three one-hour cardio sessions will completely transform your body in just three months. Want even better results? Get help with meal planning, or nutritional advice. But even if you change nothing about your eating habits, your body will look quite different at the end of the 13 weeks.

Fitness Goal: Put on Muscle Mass

If your goal is to put on muscle mass, you need to hit the weights at least twice a week. And you need to actually lift weights while you’re there (in between filming content, of course). This is the bare minimal time commitment, and you should expect results to take some time. To put on muscle faster, increase your weightlifting sessions to 5 days per week. Gradually increase the amount of weight you’re lifting.

Fitness Goal: Tone Up

“Toning up” is a bit of an ambiguous term. But it implies that you need to have muscles to tone. That means of course, that you’ll have to first build muscles. So, to tone up, you’ll need to plan on three strength training or other resistance sessions a week. You don’t need to lift heavy weights. You may consider a couple of Yoga or Pilates classes a week, in addition to a few strength training sessions with a trainer, at home, or at the gym.

Fitness Goal: Lose Weight

There is no avoiding cardio if your goal is to lose weight. Cardiovascular activities burn more calories than strength training. However, strength training helps you to continually burn calories throughout the day. If your goal is simply to lose weight, aim for at least 5 one-hour cardio sessions each week.

If you hate the thought of going for a jog and know you won’t do it as often as you need to, try out a class. There is no shortage of group classes that can make cardio more fun. Consider trying a spin class, dance classes, trampoline class, kick-boxing class, or any of the other options available in L.A. Supplement your cardio with weight training a couple of times a week, to sculpt your body as the weight comes off.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help

If you don’t know how to use the equipment at the gym, or if you don’t know what strength training exercises will benefit you the most, get advice from people who know what they are talking about. (Please, please don’t take advice from random people on the internet. Remember that people on the internet used to encourage others to eat Tide Pods).

Find a personal trainer who can teach you how to use equipment, which exercises are likely to benefit you the most, and ask them to review your food journal. Even if you can’t afford training on a regular basis, it’s worth the initial investment to learn proper techniques, so that you don’t wind up with an injury, while on your way to your fittest self.