Pizza, Fries, Doughnuts, Oh My!

Cheating is a good thing. The anticipation. The planning. The rush. The sinfulness. The release. It’s definitely something to look forward to. If your mind went to the gutter, please note that I am talking about a cheat meal, or a cheat day in your otherwise regimented diet and exercise routine.

A cheat meal or a cheat day offers unique benefits, (as long as you don’t extend your cheat meal into a month). In fact, cheating may give your metabolism a boost by increasing production of leptin (hormone secreted by fat cells that helps maintain your energy balance). Here’s how to use a cheat meal or cheat day to your advantage.

You Don’t Get to Skip Exercise on Cheat Days

Cheating on your nutritional plan does not mean you also get a pass on exercising. On the contrary, it’s incredibly important to work out on cheat days. Not only will your body burn the extra calories, but if you typically follow a very nutritious diet, the addition of carbs, fats, etc., that you restrict during the rest of the week, can leave you feeling a bit bloated or sluggish. So, even if you’re not lifting weights that day, be sure to head out for a walk, jog, hike, or bike ride. Or take a yoga, Pilates, or spin class.

You Can Have More than One Cheat Meal a Week

If you are strength training several times a week and getting your cardio in at least three days a week, it’s safe to adopt an 80/20 diet. Although it’s not an exact science, if you stick to your nutritional plan 80% of the time, you can loosen restrictions 20% of the time. One of the easiest ways to do this is to reduce a serving of carbs from your meal a few times a week. For example, if you’d planned a dinner of salmon, baked potato, and salad, nix the potato and substitute broccoli, brussels sprouts, spinach, etc. Cutting a serving of carbs here and there can give you the wiggle room you need when you’re ready to splurge.

Eat What You Want, But Don’t Gorge

People like The Rock may be able to eat a three-foot stack of pancakes as his cheat meal, but most of us can’t gorge like this. A cheat meal or even a cheat day should be that: a meal that includes incredible foods, or three meals that includes your favorite foods. It does not mean you should consume a month’s worth of junk food and call it a cheat day.

Planning to Cheat

Planning your cheat meals or cheat days is a solid plan. It can keep you focused and on track leading up to your indulgence. It can also give you something to look forward to and may even inspire you to add an extra 15 minutes to your cardio routine.

Restricting Yourself Sets the Stage for Failure

Treating yourself every now and then is a far better strategy for losing weight and keeping it off, than committing to a super restrictive diet. There is plenty of evidence to support this. When you commit to a super restrictive diet and go off track (as nearly everyone will at some point), the remorse can make it harder to get back on track.

By contrast, when you plan for fun meals, you won’t feel like a failure, as the treat meal is scheduled. You’re also less likely to go completely overboard because you know that you have another cheat meal in a few days.

Treat Meal Takeaways

If you’re working out consistently, treating yourself from time to time is not just an ok thing to do. It’s a good, realistic, and sustainable way to live a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle. In our often overly hectic lives, we all need things to look forward to from time to time. A cheat meal here and there can be the perfect escape and is certainly less dangerous than overdoing it with alcohol or other vices.