Fitness Wearables: Trendy? Yes. Terrific Investment? Also Yes.

Fitness wearables have exploded in popularity, and the demand for wearable health and fitness trackers isn’t predicted to slow. Instead, market research suggests that the fitness tracking market will skyrocket from $36.34 Billion in 2020 to a staggering $114.36 billion in 2028. Which reminds me, I should probably talk to my stockbroker.

So what drove this surge in popularity? If you guessed the COVID-19 pandemic, you’d be at least partly correct. When gyms closed (and who can forget the hiking trail closures and beach closures), we had to get creative about exercising. For many of us, that left walking and running. So a whole bunch of us bought Fitbits, Apple watches, Samsung watches, Garmin watches, and Oura rings. Heck, WHOOP even debuted any-wear clothing (sports bras, compression shirts, shorts, etc.) that you can tuck your tracker into, eliminating the need for a wrist band or ring.

So we may have bought into the wearable trend because we couldn’t attend our favorite Hot Yoga or Spin class. Plus it is kind of fun to match our Fitbit bands to our running shoes and our Oura rings to our luxury sheets (and let’s face it, being home 24/7 made a lot of us more than willing to make our homes comfier). But if we’re smart, we’ll keep using our fitness trackers for our health.

Indeed, wearable fitness trackers are worth much more than we probably paid for them, when you consider that health really is wealth (another lesson learned from the coronavirus). Ranging in price from less than $100 to more than $900, fitness trackers are an investment. But the information they provide -chiefly how active, or conversely inactive you are- makes them frankly, priceless.

We all know that knowledge is power. So whether you sleep soundly because you know you’re hitting 10,000 steps a day or spend hours of each week in a fat-burning state, or whether you realize you need to up your activity game because you literally haven’t elevated your heart rate in months, wearable fitness trackers tell you the truth.

The truth is that life expectancy has dropped in the U.S. The truth is, there is an epidemic of obesity in our country. The truth is that lack of physical exercise contributes to myriad chronic health conditions that are largely preventable with regular activity. The truth is that some of these fitness trackers are also now equipped to notify you of irregularities in heartbeat, and/or low oxygenation levels. That knowledge is powerful.

All that to say, if you embraced your fitness wearable during the pandemic, but you find yourself wearing it less often these days, it may be time to dust it off, and return it to your wrist or finger (or apparently tuck it in your underwear).

Need help selecting a fitness wearable? That’s out of my skill set. But Wired magazine put together a list of trackers, complete with the pros, cons, and price of a bunch of them that is probably as good a place as any to start.