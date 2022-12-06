40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this Winter

Don’t miss a single one of these top things to do in Virginia Beach this winter! We’ve got the scoop on fun events and activities in December, January, February, and March in Hampton Roads. If you’re looking for a great date spot this weekend or something to do today or tomorrow, try these great ways to keep the cold at bay and enjoy all Hampton Roads has to offer.

Photo by Unsplash

Classic Virginia Beach Christmas and Holiday Events

Virginia Beach is a city full of holiday cheer this time of year! Whether you’re a VB local looking for something to do this weekend or enjoying a rental home holiday getaway in Hampton Roads, there are tons of opportunities to make it memorable.

Chartway Holiday Parade at the Beach (December 3, 2023) On the 15th - 25th Street stretch of Atlantic Avenue, claim your spot to witness floats, bands, horses, dancers, and more ring in the season. Try to spy Santa in the line-up!

(December 3, 2023) On the 15th - 25th Street stretch of Atlantic Avenue, claim your spot to witness floats, bands, horses, dancers, and more ring in the season. Try to spy Santa in the line-up! Holiday Lights at the Beach Sponsored by Bayport Credit Union, this favorite holiday activity allows guests to drive their cars right down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk under twinkling arches and past massive Christmas light structures. Be sure to book your timeslot ahead of time!

Photo by Bayport Credit Union

Breakfast with Santa at the Cavalier Book a breakfast spot with jolly old Saint Nick himself at Virginia Beach’s famous Cavalier Hotel ! Kids will enjoy breakfast specials, photos with Santa, and a take-home cookie kit.

Book a breakfast spot with jolly old Saint Nick himself at ! Kids will enjoy breakfast specials, photos with Santa, and a take-home cookie kit. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Sip hot wassail under 10 million twinkling lights at this must-attend winter event in nearby Williamsburg! Busch Gardens brings Christmas around the world to life with dazzling shows, spectacular attractions, and festive fare.

Sip hot wassail under 10 million twinkling lights at this must-attend winter event in nearby Williamsburg! Busch Gardens brings to life with dazzling shows, spectacular attractions, and festive fare. The Nutcracker by Ballet Virginia (December 16-18, 2023) Dancers and musicians from around Virginia band together for this classic holiday tradition at the Sandler Center. Immerse yourself in Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score during your night at the ballet.

Things to Do for the Holidays in Virginia Beach

Yule Log Bonfire and Holiday Market (December 3, 2022) Pick up the perfect one-of-a-kind Christmas present at the Holiday Market at Town Point Park in neighboring Norfolk, where you can ward off the crisp air by one of the blazing Yule Bonfires with a cup of cocoa (or whiskey).

(December 3, 2022) Pick up the perfect one-of-a-kind Christmas present at the in neighboring Norfolk, where you can ward off the crisp air by one of the blazing Yule Bonfires with a cup of cocoa (or whiskey). Evening with Santa at The Founders Inn Bring the kiddos in their favorite pajamas to a special reading of The Night Before Christmas by the big man himself! Children will get pictures with Saint Nick and have milk and cookies. ( Reservations required. )

Bring the kiddos in their favorite pajamas to a special reading of The Night Before Christmas by the big man himself! Children will get pictures with Saint Nick and have milk and cookies. ( ) The Holidivas at Zeiders American Dream Theater (December 15-17, 2022) Get into the holiday spirit with one of Virginia Beach’s most popular cabarets - the Holidivas ! Enjoy classic Yuletide songs as well as some new holiday tunes and heart-warming comedy.

(December 15-17, 2022) Get into the holiday spirit with one of Virginia Beach’s most popular cabarets - ! Enjoy classic Yuletide songs as well as some new holiday tunes and heart-warming comedy. Christmas Eve at the Sandler Center (December 24, 2022) Warm your heart as you anticipate Christmas morning by singing carols and hearing the Christmas story at the Anchor Church’s Christmas Eve in Town Center.

(December 24, 2022) Warm your heart as you anticipate Christmas morning by singing carols and hearing the Christmas story at the Anchor Church’s Christmas Eve in Town Center. New Year’s Eve Cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk (December 31, 2022) Sail down the Elizabeth River on the Spirit of Norfolk for a New Years Eve dinner cruise! Celebrate in style with a sumptuous buffet, full bar, dancing, and more.

Photo by City Cruises

Last Night on the Town (December 31, 2022) Ring in the new year with the 757 crew in Town Center! All evening and into the night, there will be family activities, live concerts, and roaming entertainers throughout the area. It’s all free - so grab dinner at a restaurant in town and stay for the countdown!

Other Things to Do in December in Virginia Beach

Winter Wonderland at the Shack on 8th Make it a festive outing at the Shack on 8th! Pick out a Christmas Tree, sip specialty drinks, and visit the Vendor Village at the Winter Wonderland .

Make it a festive outing at the Shack on 8th! Pick out a Christmas Tree, sip specialty drinks, and visit the Vendor Village . Pizza and Vino Date Night (December 7, 2022) Head down to Your Pie on Laskin Road for an evening of pizza, wine, and prizes . This favorite build-your-own-pie chain will hook you up with the fun!

(December 7, 2022) Head down to Your Pie on Laskin Road for . This favorite build-your-own-pie chain will hook you up with the fun! Princess Brunch at New Realm Brewing (December 10, 2022) Bring the kids to join some of their favorite princesses in a special December brunch event! Special menu items curated by New Realm’s chef will be available.

(December 10, 2022) Bring the kids to join some of their favorite princesses in a Special menu items curated by New Realm’s chef will be available. Surf-N-Santa 5-Miler and Rudolph 1K (December 17, 2022) There’s never been such a holly jolly race in Virginia Beach! Experience the magic of the holidays as you run through the Holiday Lights on the Beach along the boardwalk. Choose the whole five miles or take part in the Rudolph 1K.

(December 17, 2022) There’s never been such a in Virginia Beach! Experience the magic of the holidays as you run through the Holiday Lights on the Beach along the boardwalk. Choose the whole five miles or take part in the Rudolph 1K. “The Undiscovered” Open Mic Night (December 20, 2022) Claim your 15 minutes of fame in the spotlight at Zeiders American Dream Theater at this open mic night! Bring your favorite piece to sing along with the area’s musical theater community.

(December 20, 2022) Claim your 15 minutes of fame in the spotlight at Zeiders American Dream Theater at Bring your favorite piece to sing along with the area’s musical theater community. Christmas Jingle Virtual Run (December 25 - January 1, 2023) Prefer to exercise at home? Choose your distance and take it at your own pace with this virtual run . Sign up to receive your race packet and a stocking full of goodies shipped to your home.

Things to Do in January in Virginia Beach

Aesop’s Fables with Symphonicity (January 8, 2023) A fun-filled musical storytime awaits kids and their caretakers at Aesop’s Fables with Ballet Virginia ! This 45-minute presentation will feature favorites from the legendary fabler.

(January 8, 2023) A fun-filled musical storytime awaits kids and their caretakers at ! This 45-minute presentation will feature favorites from the legendary fabler. Onesie Bar Crawl (January 14, 2023) Live your best pajama life during the 6th Annual Onsie Bar Crawl! With food and drink specials and a hoppin’ afterparty, it’ll the the comfiest event of the year.

(January 14, 2023) Live your best pajama life during With food and drink specials and a hoppin’ afterparty, it’ll the the comfiest event of the year. Virginia Beach Restaurant Week (January 16-22, 2023) Indulge in flavor and decadence during Virginia Beach Restaurant Week! Enjoy special menus and deals at some of the city’s favorite dining spots.

(January 16-22, 2023) Indulge in flavor and decadence during Virginia Beach Restaurant Week! Enjoy special menus and deals at some of the city’s favorite dining spots. Swift & Sour Dance Party (January 28, 2023) Get your groove on at Elevation 27 with this Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo dance party! Event is for ages 18+.

(January 28, 2023) Get your groove on at Elevation 27 with this Event is for ages 18+. Winter Wildlife Festival (January 28 - February 5, 2023) It’s a celebration of wildlife and nature! Participate in workshops and activities, trips and excursions, and birding challenges at this one-of-a-kind festival.

Things to Do in February in Virginia Beach

Polar Plunge (February 4, 2023) Support the Special Olympics by taking the Virginia Polar Plunge ! Bravely dip into the Atlantic Ocean for a charitable and unforgettable experience.

(February 4, 2023) Support the Special Olympics by taking ! Bravely dip into the Atlantic Ocean for a charitable and unforgettable experience. Demetri Martin’s “The Joke Machine Tour” (February 8, 2023) Award-winning comedian Demetri Martin from Netflix’s The Overthinker comes to the Sandler Center! Laugh along live to his comedy specials.

(February 8, 2023) Award-winning from Netflix’s The Overthinker comes to the Sandler Center! Laugh along live to his comedy specials. Coastal Virginia Magazine’s WineFest (February 11-12, 2023) Raise your glass to Virginia Beach’s February WineFest ! Trek down the “Virginia Wine Trail” featuring tastings from the best wineries across the state. In addition to delicious drinks, there will be live entertainment and a local celebrity grape stomp.

(February 11-12, 2023) Raise your glass to Virginia Beach’s February ! Trek down the “Virginia Wine Trail” featuring tastings from the best wineries across the state. In addition to delicious drinks, there will be live entertainment and a local celebrity grape stomp. Valentine’s Day in Virginia Beach Make this February 14 a special one! There are some great things to do for your Valentine in the area, but some of our favorites include fondue at The Royal Chocolate , massages at SeaHill Spa , or the Red Hot Valentine’s Ball .

Make this February 14 a special one! There are some great things to do for your Valentine in the area, but some of our favorites include , massages at , or the . Animals at the Symphony (February 19, 2023) The Virginia Symphony’s PBJ series brings you a beautiful and fun-filled production of Peter and the Wolf! A different instrument embodies each animal in a spectacular concert.

Things to Do in March in Virginia Beach

Cheer for Charity – Grand National Championship (March 11, 2023) Come watch teams of all ages compete in Nationals at the Virginia Beach Convention Center . As a bonus, they’re teaming up with Cheer for Charity to give back!

(March 11, 2023) Come watch teams of all ages compete in . As a bonus, they’re teaming up with Cheer for Charity to give back! Jack and the Beanstalk (March 11, 2023) The Children’s Theatre of Hampton Roads brings this favorite fairy tale to life at The Z! Enjoy this family-friendly activity for kids in Virginia Beach.

(March 11, 2023) The Children’s Theatre of Hampton Roads brings to life at The Z! Enjoy this family-friendly activity for kids in Virginia Beach. Mozart’s Requiem with VSO (March 12, 2023) The Virginia Symphony Orchestra brings to life one of Mozart’s most famous and ethereal pieces.

(March 12, 2023) The brings to life one of Mozart’s most famous and ethereal pieces. Yuengling’s Shamrock Marathon (March 17-19, 2023) Run a marathon , half-marathon, 8K, or various challenges in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Finish with some festive Irish fare and some excellent beer.

(March 17-19, 2023) , half-marathon, 8K, or various challenges in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Finish with some festive Irish fare and some excellent beer. St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl (March 17, 2023) Don your green and get ready to indulge with the best during this holiday bar crawl! Get ready for tons of drink specials and a costume contest.

Other Winter Activities in Hampton Roads

Whale Watching with Rudee Tours Stay on the lookout for humpback and fin whales on the Rudee Flipper! It’s a great way to enjoy the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean during the colder months.

Stay on the lookout for humpback and fin whales on It’s a great way to enjoy the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean during the colder months. Horseback Riding Check horseback riding on the beach off your bucket list with an adventure along the Atlantic coast. Tours are available for everyone from brand-new riders to experienced equestrians.

Check horseback riding on the beach off your bucket list with an adventure along the Atlantic coast. for everyone from brand-new riders to experienced equestrians. Adult Skating at Sk8house Rollerskate all night with adults only from 11pm to 3am. With a DJ and tracks from local artists, it will be the fun-filled night you need to get you through a long winter.

Rollerskate all night with adults only from 11pm to 3am. With a DJ and tracks from local artists, it will be the fun-filled night you need to get you through a long winter. Axe Throwing at Tribal Axe Unleash your inner warrior with an axe-throwing session! It’s a great way to enjoy some indoor physical activity and have a memorable time with friends and family.

Unleash your inner warrior with It’s a great way to enjoy some indoor physical activity and have a memorable time with friends and family. The Escape Room Virginia Beach Choose your theme or difficulty level at Escape Room! Work together with your team to solve riddles and figure out how to unlock your room before the time runs out.

Choose your theme or difficulty level Work together with your team to solve riddles and figure out how to unlock your room before the time runs out. Go Fishing Fishing isn’t an activity exclusive to fair weather! Head down to one of the popular piers with your rod and reel, or take a charter out on the Bay or Ocean.

Fishing isn’t an activity exclusive to fair weather! Head down to one of the popular piers with your rod and reel, or take a charter out on the Bay or Ocean. The Dinner Detective Be a part of the intrigue with America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theater, The Dinner Detective! Enjoy a delicious meal while helping to unravel the mystery.

Be a part of the intrigue with America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theater, Enjoy a delicious meal while helping to unravel the mystery. Beach Social Head over to Beachside Social and take advantage of their excellent menu, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, or even a board game!

Head over to and take advantage of their excellent menu, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, or even a board game! Primitive Camping at False Cape State Park Get in touch with nature by booking one of the primitive campsites at False Cape State Park. With six pristine miles of the Atlantic Ocean, it’s a truly unique retreat.

Got a great event coming up for the Spring? Let us know for a chance to be featured in our Spring rundown!