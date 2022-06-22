60 Fun Things to Do in Virginia Beach This Summer (Besides Going to the Beach)

Looking for the best things to do today, this weekend, or during your trip to Virginia Beach this summer? Summer is the most fun time of year to visit Virginia Beach, and there are so many events and activities to take part in!

Unsplash

There’s no shortage of reasons we love Virginia Beach , and you’ll see why when you search for fun around Hampton Roads. Here are the best things you can do around Virginia Beach over the next few months.

Fun Things for Kids to Do in Virginia Beach

Take part in the Beach Blanket Movie Series - a outdoor cinema experience! On Thursday nights, stake your claim on a patch of sand with your blankets and beach chairs for a family-friendly flick. Do Downward Dog with a Goat (June 26, 2022) You heard us correctly. Head over to Back Bay Farmhouse Brewing Company to get your namaste on alongside adorable baby goats . A great way to make family exercise even more fun!

(August 7, 2022) is back at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. Artmaking, gallery activities, and 3D printing will be highlights of this year’s festival! Master the Waves at Surf Camp Help your kids make the most of their time at the Atlantic Ocean with WRV Surf Camp ! Choose from 5-day or 3-day options where a professional surfer will help kids ride the waves in a safe, fun, and rewarding way.

The offers five days of fun as kids ages 6-12 are taught all the components of a great game of golf. Complete the ViBe District Art Scavenger Hunt Enjoy the brilliant spring weather by touring the art of the ViBe districted via a curated scavenger hunt! This printable walkthrough tells you where to walk to see some of the local sculptures, paintings, and history.

Unleash your inner detective with ! It’s like a mix between Clue and Pokemon Go!, where you and your smartphone are on the case. Challenge Yourself at the Adventure Park Master the treetop trails and ziplines at the Adventure Park located at the Virginia Aquarium. There are many trails with different difficulty levels, so everyone from beginner to expert will have a great time!

Things to Do at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and Boardwalk

King Neptune Statue at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk Landon Epperly - amateur photographer

Get the Full Latin Experience with “La Fiesta” (June 24-25, 2022) La Fiesta Virginia Beach brings the food, cultural dress, and music of Latin culture to life at the Oceanfront. The 24th Street stage will welcome Latin Grammy Award nominees and winners on both nights!

Romantic Things to Do for Couples

Cook Together with Produce from the Shore Drive Farmer’s Market Get your romantic Saturday started early with a trip to the farmer’s market on Shore Drive! It’s the perfect place to grab some pastries and fresh produce to cook up a delectable brunch together.

Things to Do at Night in Virginia Beach

Guffaw with Jamie Kennedy (June 26, 2022) Get ready to laugh until you drop at Jamie Kennedy’s “Up Close and Personal” Comedy Night at The Gala 417. Enjoy a night of food, drinks, and ROTFL.

Concerts in Virginia Beach this Summer

What concerts are taking place in Virginia Beach this Summer? Here’s the big list.

Unsplash

Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour (June 24, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(June 24, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Thomas Rhett: Bring the Bar to You Tour (June 25, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(June 25, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Patti LaBelle with The Whispers (June 26, 2022) Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

(June 26, 2022) Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Train: AM Gold Tour (July 2, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 2, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Luke Bryan: Raised Up Right Tour (July 7, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 7, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour (July 13, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 13, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Dierks Bentley: Beers on Me Tour (July 15, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 15, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Chris Brown with Lil Baby (July 16, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 16, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Dave Matthews Band (July 23, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(July 23, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy (August 5, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(August 5, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ABBA the Concert (August 6, 2022) Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

(August 6, 2022) Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Keith Urban: The Speed of Now Tour (August 14, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(August 14, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sting: My Songs Tour (August 31, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(August 31, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Dispatch and O.A.R. with G. Love (September 2, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(September 2, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Willie Nelson: Outlaw Fest (September 11, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

(September 11, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Wu-Tang Clan & Nas (September 14, 2022) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Other Things to Do Virginia Beach this Summer

Touch the Sky at the 1st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival (July 16, 2022) Attend Virginia Beach’s first annual hot air balloon festival! Spend the evening soaring above Hampton Roads or watch the vibrant colors of balloons fill the sky.

Unsplash