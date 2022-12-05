Caring for Aging Parents Feels Like An Ever-Changing Dance

Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

The four things to remember as you care for your parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxa4L_0jXIrRMR00
An older woman sitting next to pink flowers.Photo byBenjamin Balazs/Pixabay

"Why did you take so much of my money?”

This was my greeting. Her bank statement clutched in her right hand, she glared at me with a mother’s disapproving eyes.

“Hello.” I sighed, but only on the inside. “The money went to pay your bills.”

“My bills shouldn’t be that much.” It was going to be one of those conversations.

I found the detailed list of expenses I’d already given to her and handed it to her. With as much patience as I could muster, I reminded her of the larger purchases she made during the month.

She was calm again.

This part of the dance I knew how to execute all the steps. Caring for aging parents is like dancing with a stranger. Unpredictable and awkward. It would be fine if you knew what you would face each day, but in reality, you don’t care for the same person each day. Today’s mechanical genius may struggle to turn on (or off) the stove tomorrow.

As I learn the steps each day, there are four things I like to keep in mind.

Dignity

Everyone wants to feel dignified.

You want to feel confident and independent. Those desires don’t change as age steals some of your abilities.

More than anything, I want my parents to feel good about themselves. I want them to feel confident in the things they can do, even if it takes me an hour to show them how to do something I could have finished in five minutes.

Growing up in Wisconsin, we often danced The Flying Dutchman at weddings. You and two friends link arms and walk with a hopping skip to the mellow tune. All is calm and wonderful until the music changes.

The tempo and volume increase, and if you are the middle person, you get the pleasure of being flung back and forth between your two friends. As a teen, it was a blast. Now, I would probably break something.

Maintaining your parent’s dignity is a lot like The Flying Dutchman. Yesterday may have been a slow stroll with a peaceful soundtrack, while today is a frantic rush where you run from fire to fire — sometimes literally.

You will stumble.

The dignity dance doesn’t come with an instructor. There are no marks on the floor telling you where to place your feet. Each day, you assess the tune and act accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxO0R_0jXIrRMR00
A chalkboard with the words, "If you stumble, make it part of the dance."Photo byGerd Altmann/Pixabay

Protection

My biggest struggle with maintaining my parents’ dignity is the constant balancing act between protecting them and letting them be independent. When do you tell them they can no longer drive or cook?

My parents live next door to me, which is a gift because I’m never more than a few steps away.

Most days, I take my lunch hour to go check on them. Several times I’ve found the stove eye still on, likely since breakfast. I may find my dad on a ladder, which is a terrible idea at 84, but one I can’t seem to break him from.

The protection dance is one of finesse.

You balance on your toes, spin often, and sometimes make gazelle-like leaps. You can try to plan ahead, but you can’t plan for everything. Some conversations will be excruciating, and you will be the villain often. You have to keep them safe, though.

This part of the dance will eventually give you callouses to make it easier.

Understanding

Even when my mom was my age, she would tell me the same stories frequently.

Now the repeats come after a few minutes.

After a long day of work, being confronted with an urgent problem is frustrating. Hearing a story for the umpteenth time will test your patience. You will count to ten many times, especially if you are attacked for no reason.

The understanding dance can range from a calm waltz to the chaos of the chicken dance. The dance goes on regardless of how tired you might be. I have a chronic illness, so I know the frustration of having health-related limitations.

I keep my frustrations front and center to help me empathize with their frustrations.

Love

Love is the melody that ties all the other dances together.

Love inspires you to keep showing up and be kind. Some days, your parents dance with you. They’ll tell you they love and appreciate you. They’ll smile and laugh with you.

However, many days, you will dance alone.

Part of your love dance is to hold tight to those precious moments.

There will be lots of days you can’t do anything right. Your words and actions will incur sharp verbal jabs and scolding eyes. There may even be times when you’ll be a stranger. Those days, it will take everything you have not to slip into a sobbing puddle on the floor. Still, out of love, you keep dancing. Your parents need your care even when they can’t appreciate it.

Taking care of your parents in a privilege.

I whole-heartedly believe that if I were to live a million years, I would never regret the time I am spending now keeping my parents safe, dignified, and loved. One day, much too soon, my dance will end. I choose to keep dancing as long as I can.

Until next time, keep fighting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# caregiving# seniors# elderly# aging# caring for parents

Comments / 13

Published by

Scott is a passionate advocate for mental health. He shares his own struggles of fighting bipolar disorder on his Speaking Bipolar blog while promoting positivity and understanding. Scott also publishes on Medium and Vocal.

Dunlap, TN
637 followers

More from Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

Part of Depression Is Feeling Like a Burden

Eight helpful phrases for when you don't know what to say to the depressed. A hand reaching our of the water toward a lifebelt.Photo byGerd Altmann/Pixabay. Depression is scary. It’s frightening when you feel yourself slipping into the blackness. It’s equally terrifying as you watch a loved one succumb to it.

Read full story
3 comments

The Butterfly Circus: a Short Film Full of Life Lessons

A simple tale to help you focus on your strengths and not your weaknesses. Most of my life, I didn’t share my writing with the world. Even though writing has been an essential part of my life since I was old enough to string words together, there was a part of me that worried my writing was never good enough to share.

Read full story

Reflecting on 30 Years and How Little I Knew at Age 20

Things I wish I had known as a young adult. Red pencils and envelope on a blue desk.Lucas Wendt/Pixabay. In the fall of 1992, I got into my blue 1989 Toyota Corolla and drove away from my family and friends. I was 20 years old and on the cusp of a brand new life. My smile was wide as the thrill of possibility stoked flames inside my stomach.

Read full story

Southern Women and What They Mean by Saying, “Bless Your Heart”

The meaning depends on how she says it. A table with flowers and a woman's hat.Gabriele M. Reinhardt/Pixabay. When you live in the South, Bless Your Heart is part of everyday life. It’s a simple truth that television and filmmakers capitalize on.

Read full story
59 comments
Chattanooga, TN

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.

Read full story
2 comments

Untreated Mental Illness May Explain Why More Men Die From Suicide and Alcohol Abuse

A look at common mental disorders affecting men and how to cope. A depressed man thinking about his mental health.Jowanna Daley/Pixabay. It’s no secret that men are not always the best at taking care of their mental health. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, “men are more likely than women to die by suicide.” But why is this? Why are men more likely to suffer from mental disorders and why are they less likely to seek help?

Read full story

I Am Scott Ninneman, and I Have Bipolar Disorder

Grieving two suicides helped me share my authentic self with the world through the Speaking Bipolar site. Blog in big letters on a blue background.Gerd Altmann/Pixabay. “And he's bipolar. You know what that means.” My boss was 10 minutes into his latest gossip fest.

Read full story
2 comments

Stress and Anxiety Rates Have Never Been Higher, and Watching the News May Be the Reason

What I do when it all gets to be too much. Reporter holding a camera showing the world.Gerd Altmann/Pixabay. Does the news keep you awake at night? Stress conjured by the evening’s broadcast may chase sleep away. If the news keeps you up at night, you're not alone, but there are things you can do to stop the trend.

Read full story
2 comments

Bipolar Disorder Can Make Choices Feel Black or White

How I got off track and what helped me find my balance again. Man destroying his computer.Angelo Esslinger/Pixabay. Things were going well. I was publishing my newsletter almost every week. I was posting original stories on my blog and other sites several times a week. Every day, I posted fresh content on social media. Everything seemed to be okay.

Read full story

Choose To See the Flower Not the Thorn

How changing one word improved my life. There’s a popular meme on social media that says that gratitude won’t fix your mental illness. It’s a true comment, but the meme makes many people think that gratitude is unimportant.

Read full story
4 comments

Journaling Can Help Writers Remember Their Self-Worth

Three reasons every writer should explore journal writing. A journal with ear buds next to a coffee cup holding a flower.Deborah Hudson/Pixabay. So began an online article I read recently. The author made their opinion perfectly clear in their title, but I read on with the hope I was misunderstanding their intent.

Read full story
2 comments

When Life Gets Tough, Slow Down and Evaluate

The three-step process to get you back on track. Woman taking time to slow down and think by the ocean.Nicholas Demetriades/Pixabay. Do you ever feel like you’re on a Merry-Go-Round that’s going too fast? Too often, things come at you faster than you can process them. It may even feel like you’re living in a different time continuum than the rest of the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Chronic and Mental Illness Can Feel Like a Prison

You should never give up hope of being paroled. Looking out a window with bars covering it.Peter H/Pixabay. My cell may not have steel bars and locks, but it’s a prison just the same. My windows open to the world outside, but most of my view is out of reach.

Read full story
10 comments

Coming to Terms With the Lasts in Life as You Get Older

The life lesson became clear while organizing my father's office. Older man sitting on a park bench.Carmen Camacho/Pixabay. Sitting on the pale white folding chair, I pulled the pages from the clear sheet protectors. Each binder contained hundreds of hours of work, and now I was tossing his efforts into a burn box.

Read full story
67 comments

Dehydration Can Lead to Irritability and Anxiety

How to stay hydrated for optimal mental health. You’re sitting at your desk, trying to focus on the task at hand. But you can’t seem to concentrate. Your head hurts and your mouth is dry. You might think you need more coffee, but what you really need is water.

Read full story
5 comments

Parental Forgiveness in the Age of Self-Enlightenment

The steps that helped me forgive my parents. Preface: I was sexually abused as a child. This post isn’t about the abuse, but it’s an important piece of this story. Neither of my parents was the abuser.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy