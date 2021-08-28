Dermatology practices in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - The skin, as the body's biggest organ, requires constant maintenance to stay healthy and in good shape, which is why individuals need to wash, moisturize, and see their dermatologist on a regular basis. The following are some dermatology practices you can find in Phoenix.

Regency Dermatology

10240 West Indian School Rd | 623-243-9077

Board-certified dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons, and physician assistants are among the group's doctors, who help patients address skin concerns and manage medical ailments at Regency Dermatology. The medical staff treat eczema, dermatitis, rashes, hair loss, skin growth, and wrinkles, among other skin disorders. The Mohs skin cancer removal method is also available, as well as Botox treatments to soften and prevent wrinkles.

Arizona Premier Dermatology

4545 E Chandler Blvd, Ste 305 | 480-785-7546

Individuals and families can get general dermatological treatments at Arizona Premier Dermatology. Specialized in general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, their treatment includes Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Perlane, Sclerotherapy (spider vein treatment), and Latisse (eyelash treatment). The Ahwatukee Foothills News named Arizona Premier Dermatology as the Best of 2010 through 2012.

Paradise Valley Dermatology

12251 N 32nd St, Ste 12 | 602-971-0950

A Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Mark Blair, covers both the cosmetic and medicinal elements in his practice. His approach is trustworthy and participatory, giving patients a sense of empowerment and involving them in their care. Some of their specialities are dermatologic surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser surgery, and cosmetic dermatology. Cool sculpting, non-invasive skin lifting/toning, laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, photorejuvenation, IPL laser skin resurfacing, injectibles, and chemical peels are some of the other procedures available.

