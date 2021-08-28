Restaurants with gluten-free menu in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Not a fan of gluten? With Scottsdale's diverse restaurant culture, there are lots of options for gluten-free dining. Some restaurants have completely gluten-free kitchens, while others provide gluten-free menus and substitutions.

True Food Kitchen

15191 N Scottsdale Rd #100 | 480-212-0175

The cuisine at True Food Kitchen is meticulously created to deliver tremendous flavor, an abundance of fresh ingredients, and a taste of the unexpected with every bite and refreshing sip. Their anti-inflammatory menu utilized food to restore the damage caused by daily stress. Try the Turkey Lasagna, which is filled with fresh spinach, creamy ricotta cheese, and organic tomatoes. Gluten-free pizzas, salads, sandwiches, seafood meals, and more may be found on the diverse menu. A broad range of nutrient-dense smoothies and premium wines are also available.

Gluten Free Creations

10880 N. 32nd St., #39 | 480-660-2862

Gluten Free Creations was created in 2001 with the goal of assisting celiac patients in enjoying delicious meals. Its mission has evolved over time to encompass the development of delectable goods that are devoid of any or all of the following: eggs, dairy, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, maize, yeast, processed white sugar, or grains. As the Phoenix Metro area's first specialized and certified gluten-free bakery, their menu includes muffins, cakes, pies, homemade scones, specialty pastries and many more.

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd | 480-656-0012

TapHouse Kitchen prides itself on utilizing only the freshest, highest-quality products in its kitchen and bar. The restaurant, which is located in Scottsdale's Hilton Village, has an eclectic menu that includes comfort cuisine classics, vegetarian meals, seafood, and numerous gluten-free alternatives for gluten-free customers.

