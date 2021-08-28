Philly cheesesteaks restaurants around Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Philadelphia is known for its delicious cheesesteaks. But, you don't have to travel that far to get your own freshly made cheesesteak because the Phoenix area is packed with restaurants serving those hot and juicy sandwiches. Check out these places whenever you're looking for an original Philly cheesesteak or a Southwestern-inspired variation.

Forefathers Gourmet Cheesesteaks & Fries

8707 S Priest Dr Ste 101 | 480-763-1776

All of the cheesesteaks offered here are cooked with premium thinly sliced steak and served on fresh Italian bread. The menu is vast and imaginative, with items such as the traditional Philly cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak sandwiches, a delectable pizza cheesesteak sandwich, and a selection of gourmet soups, sides, and salads on offer. Even those in your group who are monitoring their weight may enjoy lunch at Forefathers because there are lots of light alternatives on the menu.

Best of Philly

2818 N. Central Ave | 602-266-7374

Since 1995, Best of Philly has been offering you authentic Philly Cheese Steaks. Their lean steak is cut on the grill with olive oil, topped to your preference, and served on fresh-baked Italian bread. Gyros, burgers, salads, and even a vegetarian version of their Philly cheesesteak sandwich are all available on the vast menu. There's also a large range of hot and cold sandwiches and salads if you're searching for something lighter.

Phila Deli

20219 North 59th Ave | 623-376-9333

Phila-Deli is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves up classic cheesesteaks, hot subs, and more. The bread is soft, the meat is abundant and tender, with plenty of Cheez Whiz. On the menu, there are six variations of the famous sandwich, so you may have it just as you want it. If a cheesesteak isn't your thing, the menu also includes a variety of hot subs such as chicken parmesan, cheeseburger sub, and meatball sub, as well as a variety of cold subs.

