Places that serve vegetable beverages in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Vegetable juice doesn't always have to taste bad. From cold-pressed juices and creamy smoothies to alcoholic handcrafted cocktails, these places in Scottsdale will provide you with some of their tasty and healthy veggie beverages.

Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St | 480-889-5580

In the center of Old Town Scottsdale, this small, premium cocktail lounge serves a range of unique drinks. If you're looking for a veggie-inspired drink, the Cucumber Dreams is your best bet. This cocktail, made with gin, basil, cucumber, sparkling wine, simple syrup, and lime juice, will leave you wanting more.

Juice Core Organic

7137 E Stetson Dr #10 | 602-524-4030

Juice Core Organic, located in Old Town Scottsdale's Fifth Avenue shopping center, serves a range of fresh juices and smoothies, making it a convenient stop for nutritious meal replacements. Choose the Hulk if you want your greens in liquid form. 100 percent organic kale, green apple, orange, celery, wheatgrass, cilantro, lemon, ginger, and cayenne pepper go into this "superhuman green machine." For the smoothie, try the Tropi-Kale, a delectable concoction of coconut water, banana, mango, turmeric, and kale. This smoothie is made entirely with organic ingredients, is vegan, gluten-free, and has no processed sweeteners.

Original ChopShop

16205 N. Scottsdale Rd, Bldg 7 Ste 100 | 480-372-2333

Old Town's Original ChopShop has 10 distinct fresh juice mixes to pick from, so you're sure to find something to tempt your taste buds. The Hydrator, which mixes cucumber, pineapple, and lemon juices with coconut water and aloe vera for optimal hydration, is a great way to start your day. The Cool Down with watermelon, pineapple, apple, lime, and ginger, as well as the Green No. 4, are two more favorites.

