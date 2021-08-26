Scottsdale's dine-in movie theaters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - There are several dine-in movie theaters around Scottsdale where you can see the latest summer blockbuster while enjoying a hot meal and perhaps a cool beverage. The combination of the best of both worlds makes these spots ideal for date nights, family outings, and get-togethers with friends.

RoadHouse Cinemas

9090 E Talking Stick Way | 480-750-7295

RoadHouse Cinemas is a local micro-chain with a gorgeous location in Scottsdale. The place includes restaurant-worthy, from-scratch food, a gelato bar, and a complete cocktail bar with plenty of craft brews. Get a half-priced beer, wine, house margaritas, and bar nibbles during weekday happy hour, then settle in for a show with unlimited popcorn and sodas, a full lunch/dinner menu, state-of-the-art surround sound, and all-recliner leather seating. After a movie, you can relax on the outdoor patio and have some post-movie chat around a warm fire pit.

Studio Movie Grill

15515 N Hayden Rd | 469-405-8529

The Studio Movie Grill dine-in theater, which opened in 2011, includes nine screens and a full-service bar and lounge. SMG Scottsdale provides drinks and blackened chicken sliders in addition to showing first-run movies and hosting special events. Start with edamame or hummus, then try the traditional chicken Caesar salad, Margherita flatbread pizza, sesame-seared ahi tuna bowl, or smokehouse BBQ ribs. Gourmet popcorn, champagne, and cold margaritas are available if you prefer to stick to the fundamentals.

Desert Stages Theatre

7014 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 0586 | 480-483-1664

This popular theater group just moved from an out-of-date freestanding location to a brand-new, state-of-the-art location inside Scottsdale Fashion Square. Desert Stages, which is now situated inside a former cinema multiplex, features two stages of live entertainment, as well as an enlarged lobby and concession counter. The theater is also conveniently placed near the mall's huge food court, making pre-and post-show dining a breeze.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.