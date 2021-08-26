MORRISTOWN, AZ - The beautiful and lovely sanctuary of Castle Hot Springs can be found along a sandy gravel path. Whether you choose to relax in the hot springs or embark on a Sonoran Desert adventure, their all-inclusive experience will take you on a wonderful journey, and you'll leave feeling better than when you came.

The resort is just northwest of Phoenix, tucked away in the Bradshaw Mountain range at 5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Rd. Morristown, Arizona. Opened to the public in 1896, Arizona's first luxury resort was promoted as an "oasis in the mountains".

Castle Hot Springs has been a popular destination for those seeking a variety of things for more than a century. There, you can experience a sun-drenched hideaway with three thermal springs that come up from deep beneath the desert surface and deliver pure 115-degree water rich with reviving minerals. Visitors can also enjoy the water in their rooms, thanks to the resort's pipe system.

In the resort's early years, the potential of the waters to treat specific health problems became a significant selling point.

In addition, it's not often that a place can claim to have everything for everyone, but Castle Hot Springs can. On the resort green, golfers may practice their chipping and putting. Wine and cocktail enthusiasts will be thrilled by Bar 1896's inventive selections. On a tour of the farm and dining at Harvest Restaurant, foodies will discover everything they desire, from healthy and light to soothing and delicious.

There's also a wealth of outdoor activities in Arizona's heartland, including hiking, rock climbing, putting one's mettle to the test on the Via Ferrata, paddleboard yoga, normal yoga, and relaxing spa treatments.

Castle Hot Spring will continue to expand its services in order to provide people with a sanctuary from the outside world and help them reconnect with nature. Book your stay on their website or contact them at 888-251-6518.

