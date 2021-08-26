Activities to do in Scottsdale during Labor Day weekend 2021

Ramen Kagawa, authentic Japanese food in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - On August 20, 2020, Ramen Kagawa launched on the southwest corner of First Avenue and Monroe Street, bringing Japanese comfort cuisine to the Valley. Ramen Kagawa is next to Harumi Sushi and a few doors down from a recently closed ramen business on First Avenue, just a block south of the light rail station at Van Buren. That's most likely coincidental, but it does provide the restaurant with a good gap to occupy, replacing a sort of cuisine that had gone missing in the central business sector while complementing but not competing with the nearby sushi restaurant. The two unconnected eateries are located on the same street and serve different types of Japanese cuisine.