Activities to do in Scottsdale during Labor Day weekend 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - In the United States, Labor Day is the first Monday in September, but it is a long three-day weekend at the end of summer for most people. There are lots of things to do in Scottsdale during Labor Day Weekend. The activities listed below are for September 3 to 6, 2021.
- Public Art Walking Tour
On a self-guided walking tour of Old Town, see 10 of the city's most popular public art pieces. At a leisurely pace, you can finish the trip in approximately 60 minutes, but with all the stores, galleries, and restaurants you'll pass along the route, you might want to factor in some time for browsing and eating. It's a great opportunity to learn about art while enjoying the weather in Scottsdale.
- Detours American West
Have a day tour with special Labor Day pricing on Detours' ever-popular Grand Canyon and Sedona Red Rock day tours. Both of these trips started from Scottsdale and offer breathtaking scenery and lots of photo opportunities along the way.
- Verde Canyon Railroad
On a special morning train journey, honor American labor while drinking coffee and eating delectable breakfast treats. On September 4, you can experience the stunning views of Northern Arizona's verdant Verde Canyon by boarding the Verde Canyon Railroad. The train leaves at 9:30 a.m. Tickets sell out quickly, so you better order yours right away.
- Desert Botanical Garden
Gather the kids, take a flashlight, and go off to discover the secrets of the Desert Botanical Garden after dark. Saturday's self-guided "Flashlight Nights" tour allows visitors of all ages to witness night-blooming flora and desert creatures that only emerge after dark. After your tour, visit the evening farmers' market to look for handcrafted goods, jewelry, and gourmet foods.
- Scottsdale Wine & Ale Trails
Downtown Scottsdale has a flourishing brewery culture, and you can sample some of the greatest local craft beers by following an Ale Trail that you can do at your own leisure. Each winery has its own tasting area with a variety of delectable wines to sample. With these self-guided tours of Old Town Scottsdale, your Labor Day weekend just got a whole lot better.
