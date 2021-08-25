The hall of fame of firefighting: Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting

PHOENIX, AZ — There’s more to the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting than just clever wordplay. The museum was founded in 1961 by George F. Getz, Jr. He founded the National Historical Fire Foundation as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to promote the programs of a museum that he named the Hall of Flame. Getz began collecting fire apparatus after receiving a 1924 American LaFrance fire engine from his wife, Olive Atwater Getz, for Christmas in 1955. In the course of collecting apparatus of all types from all over the world, Mr. Getz became fascinated by the rig. In 1992, after Mr. Getz' death, Bert Getz, Bert Getz Jr. and George Getz also served as board members of the NHFF, with George serving as president.

The museum features five galleries, a video theater, and the National Firefighting Hall of Heroes, which honors U.S. firefighters who have died in the line of duty or have been decorated for acts of heroism. The exhibit is organized as follows: Gallery One: Hand & Horse Drawn (1725-1908); Gallery Two: Motorized Equipment (1897-1951); Gallery Three: Motorized Equipment (1918–1968); and Gallery Four: Motorized Equipment (1919–1950). Also found there are fire department arm patches, early fire insurance marks, fire helmets, artwork, and a children's area. Some of the collection's vehicles are taken out of the Museum by volunteer operators to participate in parades and other events in the Phoenix area.

This museum is ideal if you or your children are avid fans of firefighting and its history.

For more information, call (602) 275-3473 or visit https://hallofflame.org/hall-of-heroes/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.