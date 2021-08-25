Phoenix, AZ

Fall events and festivals in Arizona

Scott Murdoch

PHOENIX, AZ - Fall is almost here. Arizonans have made it through another scorching summer. Now, it's time to prepare for the changing season and take advantage of the pleasant weather by attending one of these local autumn events.

  • Arizona State Fair

You don't know Arizona until you've seen the Arizona State Fair. Since its start in 1905, this event has been conducted every year. Thousands of people attend the ever-growing festival, which includes a variety of exciting activities, rides, and events. During your visit, you may ride thrilling carnival attractions, eat delicious food from local vendors, and even watch a live performance. This famous festival has endured the test of time for a reason. See for yourself what all the fuss is about.

  • Arizona Fall Festival

If you want to eat and drink like a local, the Arizona Fall Festival is the event to go to. The yearly festival, which takes place in Hance Park, attracts a who's who of Arizona merchants. Over 100 vendors will be offering culinary samples, beverages, and meals. Visitors may relax in the beer and wine garden in addition to sampling delicious local food. The event will also feature a variety of entertainment choices, including live music and a kid zone with crafts and games.

  • Dia de Los Muertos

Get Halloween out of your mind. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is the finest fall festival. It's a Mexican celebration in which the souls of the deceased are honored. The Dia de los Muertos Festival is open to all Arizona residents. Hundreds of performers dressed in traditional Day of the Dead masks will perform at the celebration. Multicultural dances, cuisines, and theatrical performances are all on the agenda.

  • Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Some of Arizona's largest events are held at Salt River Fields on a regular basis, including the Hot Air Balloon Festival. The event takes place in the weeks leading up to Halloween, so there will be enough candy for the youngsters to go around. There's also a ghost path, live music, fireworks, and a pumpkin patch. The hot air balloons, which number in the dozens, are the true show-stoppers. Guests can enjoy a bird's-eye view of Scottsdale from a tethered balloon flight.

  • Great Tucson Beer Festival

The Great Tucson Beer Festival is one of the best in the country. This yearly event takes place at the Kino Sports North Complex and offers hundreds of different beers to try. You may eat food from one of the numerous vendors and food trucks on hand to wash down your favorite ale. With live music and entertainment, this festival is guaranteed to be a night of beer-drinking fun.

