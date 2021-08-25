Explore the cold walls of Mystery Castle

PHOENIX, AZ — One of the places that might interest explorers in Phoenix is Mystery Castle. It is within those foothills of South Mountain Park, in Phoenix, Arizona. Boyce Luther Gulley built the house for his daughter Mary Lou Gulley in the 1930s. In the wake of his diagnosis, Gulley moved from Seattle to the Phoenix area and started building a house from inexpensive materials. Mary Lou Gulley and her mother were notified by Boyce Gulley's attorney that they had inherited the property upon his death in 1945.

They moved in shortly after that. The house gained some fame and its unusual title after a story published in Life magazine (January 26, 1948). The photograph featured Mary Lou posing atop a cantilever staircase leading to the roof of the house. In the same year, Mary Lou and her mother began giving tours of the house.

​​The sprawling 18-room, three-story castle is believed to be held together by mortar, cement, calcium, and goat milk. It is built from stone, adobe, automobile parts, railroad tracks from a mine, telephone poles, etc. The complex features a chapel, cantina, and dungeon. It wasn't until 1992 that electricity and plumbing were added to the castle. During the Phoenix housing boom, new development encroached on the castle and its grounds, making it far less isolated. Mary Lou Gulley passed away on November 3, 2010. The Mystery Castle Foundation is now responsible for the upkeep of the property.

The Mystery Castle has been appointed a Phoenix Point of Pride.

If you are interested in paying this castle a visit, just be careful around the stairs. Visit http://www.mymysterycastle.com for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.