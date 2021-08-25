Come have fun at the newly upgraded Sip & Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ — Calling all Midwest, Dirty South, West Coast & Arizona party people. Mr. Bowtie Entertainment is bringing back Sip & Bowl - Midwest to Southwest Takeover in September. The event will be called “The Sip & Bowl - Midwest to Southwest Takeover: Virgo Edition Night.”
The Sip & Bowl - Midwest to Southwest Takeover: Virgo Edition Night is set to take place on September 10, 2021. It will be another fun night brought to you by Mr. Bowtie Entertainment. The difference is that Sip & Bowl has been remodeled and upgraded, so it kind of acts as a relaunch party and as a gratitude for the support from customers. Long-time fans and customers of the place will be in for a treat!
The celebration includes bowling, dancing, drink, and of course, partying with the hottest Arizona party bowlers. DJ Pest be rocking the dance floor with the hottest hip hop, R&B, reggae, afro beats, and old school. If you’re 21 years old and up, and you’re in the area, make sure to stop by! There will be $1000 giveaway cash and prizes. Make sure to shill out $20 for general admission ($5 for shoe rental, but bowling is not included), $50 for VIP tables (including 2 tix), $150 for VIP lanes (including 5 tix & shoes).
Doors open from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Full bar, all-night food, and bottle service available. VIP lounge rooms outside VIP party patio/smoking lounge available. Come to 8925 n 12th St. (12st Dunlap) Phoenix, AZ.
Book your tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-bowl-midwest-to-southwest-takeover-virgo-edition-tickets-164921577879?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse and let the good times roll!
