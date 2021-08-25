Makeup artists based in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Whether you want to appear fresh and natural or fully glam at your wedding party or at any event, these Phoenix professional makeup artists can help you look and feel your best.

3Jay Productions

5312 E Taylor Street #265 | 386-866-1114

3Jay Productions was formed in 2006 by Jalia Pettis to provide a variety of services in the beauty, fashion, and entertainment sectors. The firm, which is based in Phoenix, Arizona, provides professional makeup services as well as brand development help for small to mid-size enterprises in the beauty and fashion industries. Jalia is a licensed beauty expert with a wide range of skin tones, kinds, and textures under her belt. Women and men can both benefit from personal grooming services.

Kensington Makeup Artists

4213 N Goldwater Blvd #NE | 480-717-2077

For weddings, commercial shoots, public appearances, and special events, Kensington Makeup Artists provides star-quality cosmetics and hairstyling services. Customers for weddings may pick from a variety of junior, senior, and master makeup artists, with rates starting at $99 for the bride's makeup and $69 for each member of the bridal party. Private makeup courses, makeup parties, and professional certification programs are also available via the firm.

Lenea Sadler Makeup & Skincare

5930 W Greenway Rd, #18K | 623-349-4061

Lenea Sadler Makeup & Skincare offers expert beauty and aesthetic services for ladies of all ages, and its talented artist specializes in creating stunning wedding looks. A beauty consultation, full foundation, contouring, fake eyelashes, and a complimentary tube lipstick or gloss for touch-ups are all included in the company's $175 bridal package. Bridesmaid and mother of the bride makeup starts at $75 per person. Customized facials, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, microblading, and lash and brow tinting are among the company's cosmetic treatments.

