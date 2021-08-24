Science up at the Arizona Science Center

PHOENIX, AZ — If you or your kids are big on Bill Nye the Science Guy show, you might want to check out the Arizona Science center. A science and discovery center located in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center has been a community and visitor hub. Arizona Science Center features over 300 hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, a Dorrance Planetarium, an IMAX(R) theater, and a newly opened CREATE at Arizona Science Center, where science, design, and engineering walk hand in hand.

The museum opens daily from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the last entry at 2:45 p.m. As of July 30, all guests older than 24 months are required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Admission is always free for children under 3.

The science center has an interactive area that allows visitors to interact with exhibits to demonstrate the “how,” and this place always has rotating highlighting attractions. A past attraction focused on space exploration, in which visitors could put on cuffs to experience different G forces as they were launched into space. There was also a takeoff simulation that emulates a real blastoff. Other exhibits showed life on the spacecraft itself from sleeping, eating, brushing your teeth washing up, and even going to the bathroom.

This place is an all-in-all excellent spot for science enthusiasts, and if you have children of all ages, bring them over. Maybe it will spark something in them.

For memberships, ticket purchases, and more information, click here http://www.azscience.org

