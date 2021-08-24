ADOT gives warning to ATV drivers regarding the unauthorized use of highway shoulders

PHOENIX, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation warns all-terrain vehicle drivers that highway shoulders are not for driving, and improper off-road vehicle operation can result in collisions and roadside damage.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are a popular way to explore off-road regions, but the Arizona Department of Transportation reminds ATV users that driving these vehicles on state highways is prohibited and dangerous. State highway shoulders should only be utilized in an emergency and not for recreational riding.

When ATV riders drive on highway shoulders, they generate a slew of risks. They are, at the very least, a source of distraction for both passenger and business vehicles on the roadway. They can surprise other drivers in driveways and on tight curves, resulting in near-misses or collisions. ATV riders can also throw up dust on unpaved shoulders, which can blind cars going at highway speeds.

The use of ATVs also causes harm to the areas around roads. As a result of vehicle traffic, vegetation is wiped out and unpaved areas are eroded, resulting in severe drop-offs at curb edges and along driveways. When enough damage has occurred, ADOT maintenance workers are unnecessarily pulled from other vital tasks to repair damage caused by these off-road vehicles.

These issues exist regardless of where ATV users misuse highway shoulders, although they are more prevalent in specific locations. This includes State Route 188 in the Tonto Basin, where the issue is more pronounced because of bends and elevation changes. Heavy ATV use is also a concern along SR 89 between US 93 and SR 71, and northwest of Wickenburg.

Unauthorized use of highway shoulders, as well as damage to state or private property, can result in penalties.

