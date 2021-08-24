ASU's tips on getting an on-campus job

TEMPE, AZ - As Arizona State University welcomes back its students for the new semester, the campus also shares some helpful tips for students to find on-campus employment that fits their needs and class schedule.

ASU provides on-campus employment that is particularly designed for students. This employment assists students to achieve their own goals while simultaneously contributing to the university.

To find a job, start by looking at the Student Employment Job Search Portal. You may then begin looking for employment depending on your location as well as other variables, such as whether you've been authorized for Federal Work-Study programs. You can also include keywords relevant to the sort of work you wish to do to narrow your search.

Working on campus has several advantages, including the ability to arrange your work schedule around your class and study schedules. Since your supervisor knows you're a student and studies should become your first priority, on-campus jobs are more likely to give you flexibility if you have an exam or project coming up.

Other benefits of working on-campus are the extra income that you can save or use for later and resume-building experience as well as interpersonal skills growth. In addition, it also helps you to meet ASU staff, teachers, and other Sun Devils, allowing you to form lasting bonds during your time on campus. These connections can help you land internships, graduate programs, or post-graduation jobs in the future.

When applying for a job, at the very least, prepare a resume and a cover letter. Visit the career center if you need assistance with customizing, writing, or revising your resume and cover letter. For some positions, you may also be required to provide a letter of recommendation, Federal Work-Study information (if applicable), and information about your class schedule and availability.

With the right management strategies and productivity tips, balancing your course load while working is possible. Tips: you can go to your First-Year Success coach for advice.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.