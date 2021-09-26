Jones School Board Campaign Reboots Social Media Presence

Scott Foens

After admitting some of her nominating petition signatures were falsified, Geralyn Jones, running for Linn-Mar School Board, is attempting a reset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPUWh_0c8CrPNE00
Geralyn Jones Campaign Sign Along 29th Avenue in MarionScott Foens

Saturday afternoon, Jones announced a new facebook campaign page. She, "WILL BE LESS ACTIVE," on her current constituent site and, "will be moving forward with this campaign a bit differently," Jones wrote in a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEYPr_0c8CrPNE00
Facebook post by Geralyn Jones announcing a new campaign pagePost from Facebook

Rebooting her campaign comes as Jones realized, "my views and my values have become a target." Those include opposing requiring students to be vaccinated before attending class or requiring masks in school buildings, measures statistically demonstrated to reduce both the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread and symptoms from infection.

On Thursday, Jones faced a Linn-Mar petition objection committee after Bret Nilles, a resident of the school district, filed a, “challenge to the validity of 25 signatures,” on her petitions. Nilles said, “It is apparent that individual signatures were made by the same individual on multiple occasions,” arguing these signatures should not be counted.

Nilles highlighted twenty-three of sixty-two names. State law requires fifty “eligible electors” from the school district to sign a petition allowing Jones onto the November 2 ballot.

Cerby Newton’s name was one highlighted in Nilles complaint. In a video recorded by their doorbell camera and posted on YouTube by another person, his wife Chelsea Newton confessed to affixing Cerby’s name to Jones’ petition.

Nilles submitted his objection on Tuesday, September 21, the last day state law allows for a hearing request. A committee of three panelists, composed of the school board president, secretary and one other board member must hear the objection within two business days.

During the September 23 hearing, Jones admitted spouses signed their partner’s names by introducing affidavits from individuals not actually signing the nomination petition but expressing their support for her nomination during the hour long hearing.

She justified this saying the Bible considers a husband and wife “one.”

Despite the admission resident names were signed by others, the Linn-Mar panel voted 3-0 to allow Jones' nomination to proceed.

But the issue was not put to rest.

On Saturday, television station KCRG reported, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller asked Sheriff Brian Gardner to open an investigation into the problem signatures. Ethan Stein writes for KCRG that Iowa’s new election law requires the auditor to act or face financial penalties.

In addition to the petition issue, Jones applied to Linn-Mar for a non-licensing use of the district logo. This item is on the consent agenda for the September 27 board meeting and will not be discussed by the board separately unless a member requests its removal from that portion of the meeting.

The original Facebook site, Geralyn Jones - Candidate for Linn-Mar School Board, "will remain for those parents who choose to grow their relationships throughout the community." However, if interest drops, she, "may consider deletion."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Coverage of Marion events and happenings.

Marion, IA
18 followers

More from Scott Foens

Cedar Rapids, IA

Bennett Launches Iowa Senate Bid

State Representative Liz Bennett launched her Iowa Senate campaign Tuesday evening at The Bohemian in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo district. Bennett told the more than fifty supporters packed into the main dining area she’s, “running for State Senate so every single Iowan gets a fair shot,” at success.

Read full story
Linn County, IA

Linn-Mar Schedules Special Board Meeting on Masks

Linn-Mar announced a special session for its Board of Directors for Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM. According to the published agenda, district Superintendent Shannon Bisgard, “will facilitate a discussion on proposed updates to the Return-to-Learn plan.”

Read full story
Linn County, IA

Rain!

Thunderstorms rolling through Linn County this morning dropped more than an inch of rain this morning. The National Weather Service reported 1.12 inches with local spotters experiencing slightly higher amounts.

Read full story
Cedar Rapids, IA

DeJear Conversation Tour Visits Cedar Rapids

Deidre DeJear's “Conversation Tour” stopped at Raygun in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo district this morning. DeJear, the Democratic 2018 Secretary of State candidate defeated by incumbent Paul Pate, is exploring a challenge to Kim Reynolds in 2022.

Read full story
Minden, IA

Hurst Holds Virtual Campaign Event

Dr. Glenn Hurst, a family physician in the small town of Minden, kicked off his campaign to be the Democrat’s nominee for Chuck Grassley’s Senate seat Sunday evening through a virtual rally.

Read full story
1 comments
Marion, IA

Sixth Avenue Close To Opening

Lined and signed, the final section of Marion’s Sixth Avenue project is close to opening and none too soon for motorists traveling across Marion. Sixth Avenue almost ready for motoristsScott Foens.

Read full story
Cedar Rapids, IA

Mathis Kicks Off First District Campaign in Cedar Rapids

Liz Mathis continued her series of First Congressional District campaign kick-off events with a rally at Raygun in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Mathis is challenging GOP freshman congresswoman Ashley Hinson who defeated Democratic first termer Abby Finkenaur in 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Linn County, IA

Linn County Not Impacted By New CDC Guidelines So Far

Centers for Disease Control mask wearing guidelines issued yesterday do not yet impact people living and working in Linn County. According to the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission map, the local transmission rate is “Moderate,” one ranking below the rate of spread in which expanded mask wearing is recommended. For people in counties with “substantial or high transmission,” rates, the CDC recommends, “fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings.”

Read full story
1 comments
Linn County, IA

Oxley Kicks Off Senate Campaign

Middle school teacher Breanna Oxley kicked off her campaign to fill the Senate seat vacated by Rob Hogg last night at NewBo City Market and online via Facebook Live. Breanna Oxley addresses supporters at NewBo Kickoff eventPhoto by Scott Foens.

Read full story
Marion, IA

Marion "Abnormally Dry" According To National Drought Monitor

The National Drought Mitigation Center released their weekly results for dry conditions and Marion remains “Abnormally Dry,” unchanged from last week’s report. Northwestern Linn County continues to suffer from “Moderate Drought.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy