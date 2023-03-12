Flaco the owl continues to capture the hearts of New Yorkers

Photo by MiaFeed

New York - Flaco, a beloved owl among New Yorkers, fled from his habitat at the Central Park Zoo a month ago. Flaco has adapted pretty well to his new, roomy home after dodging numerous rescue attempts, and he might just stay there.

On February 2, the Eurasian eagle-enclosure owl's cage was broken into, allowing the bird—which had been kept in captivity since 2010—to escape and fall into the turmoil of New York City. Since then, he has been seen relaxing amid Central Park's trees, soaring overhead at night, and occasionally even holding a rat in his talons.

Rescue efforts would be suspended because Flaco was demonstrating his ability to survive and eat on his own in the wild, according to a February 17 bulletin from the zoo.

The zoo added in a statement, "We are going to keep an eye on Flaco and his behaviors and be ready to resume recovery operations if he exhibits any symptom of trouble or distress. If the eagle owl's condition changes or if our plan changes, we will provide more information.

Since his release, the owl turned New Yorker has attracted the interest of bird lovers all over the world. In the evenings, a mob of bird watchers gathers with binoculars and cameras in hand to try to spot the enormous bird.

Concerning the Eurasian Eagle Owl

One of the largest owls in the world, the Eurasian eagle-owl can have a wingspan of up to 6 feet (1.8 meters). It can weigh between 1.4 and 4 kilograms (about 3 and 9 pounds), with females often being larger than males.

It is nocturnal, like the majority of owls. The owl often sleeps during the day and hunts at night. While some survive up to 60 years in captivity, most live between 10 and 20 years in the wild.

A striking bird, the Eurasian Eagle-Owl! In terms of size, wingspan, and bulk, it is a huge owl, one of the biggest in the world, according to Dr. Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York. All owls draw attention because of their nocturnal habits, which make them difficult to watch. Seeing one, particularly on a sidewalk or a lawn in the heart of a major city, is undoubtedly a wow moment.

According to Farnsworth, who has been following Flaco's tale, captive owls who have been raised in zoos often lack the abilities and expertise to hunt for themselves and feed properly in the wild, even if Flaco appears to be doing fine on his own.

Although many people would like to see zoo animals set free, Farnsworth argued that releasing these animals would be a terrible idea. "Both the animal's wellbeing and the welfare of the wild creatures in the area where it is released from captivity may be harmed. Luckily, that has not happened in this instance yet.

The best ways to observe birds Flaco's inspiring tale of resiliency seems to have inspired interest in bird-watching, particularly among those hoping to catch a glimpse of the feathered celebrity.

According to the American Birding Association's Code of Birding Ethics, it is crucial to prevent stressing birds when observing them and to reduce habitat disruption by remaining silent and keeping a safe distance.

Additionally, the association stresses the significance of educating novice birdwatchers about respectful behavior and the need to "approach instances of perceived unethical birding behavior with sensitivity and respect; try to resolve the matter in a positive manner, keeping in mind that perspectives vary."

Also, paying attention when sharing space with wild animals can be beneficial since, when left alone, you are more likely to see them going about their daily routines.

Respect for the birds being observed is crucial, according to Farnsworth. "In general, I also recommend that individuals be alert and mindful when they can because attentive and calm observation almost always results in significantly more observations.

"I also suggest that people use all of their senses, as birds are a wonderful way for us to connect with the natural world, whether we're watching a Red-tailed Hawk from our apartment, listening to a Northern Cardinal in our backyard, or using our other senses to observe an illegally released zoo specimen."