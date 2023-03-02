Tonight, two planets will seem to "kiss" in the sky Photo by ScienceAgenda

On Wednesday night, Jupiter and Venus will appear quite close to one another in the night sky when they pass one another in a celestial event called a conjunction.

Bright Venus will seem to travel slowly in the opposite direction, while Jupiter will look to drift westward, according to NASA.

Planetary conjunctions occur regularly because the heavenly bodies circle the sun in roughly the same plane as one another and follow similar trajectories across our sky.

By 6:58 p.m. ET, when evening twilight fades on the East Coast of the United States, NASA predicted that the two planets will be visible in the western sky above the horizon.

According to Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the UK, they will be around the diameter of a full moon apart at their closest.

In the US, early evening on Wednesday will be the ideal time to see the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, but the two planets will still be visible near one another on Thursday night, according to him. With the naked eye, the conjunction will be apparent.

Conjunctions are a stunning sight to see, but they have no specific astrological importance.

According to Gianluca Masi, leader of the Virtual Telescope Project and astronomer at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy, Jupiter and Venus are now the brightest objects in the sky after the moon. In order to witness "the kiss between Venus and Jupiter," he has set up a live broadcast.

These are the remaining notable sky events for 2023, so get your telescope and binoculars ready.

full moon

Tuesday, March 7 will see the next full moon, and the same evening, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars will also be visible in the night sky, according to NASA. It also goes by the names crust, sap, sugar, and worm moon.

The Farmer's Almanac lists the following full moons for the rest of 2023:

Pink Moon on April 6

Flower Moon on May 5

Strawberry moon on June 3

3.07 Buck moon

Sturgeon moon on August 1

30th August: Blue Moon

29th of September: Harvest moon

28th of October: Hunter's moon

Beaver Moon is on November 27.

26th of December: Cold Moon

While these are the most well-known names for the monthly full moon, each one has a different connotation among Native American tribes (with many also referred to by differing names).

Two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses will each occur in 2023.

In 2023, there will be two solar eclipses as well as two lunar eclipses.

On April 20, there will be a total solar eclipse that may be seen from Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica. As the moon passes between the sun and Earth and obscures the sun, this kind of occurrence takes place.

It will really be a hybrid solar eclipse for certain skywatchers in Indonesia, some regions of Australia, and Papua New Guinea. According to NASA, as the moon's shadow advances over the planet, certain eclipses may change from total to annular due to the curvature of the Earth's surface.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, unlike a complete solar eclipse, which takes place when the moon is between the sun and the Earth. Because of this, the moon doesn't totally block out our star and instead casts a luminous ring around it. It also makes the moon look smaller than the sun.

On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will span the Western Hemisphere and be visible in the Americas.

To observe solar eclipses safely, be sure to put on the appropriate eclipse glasses since the sun's brightness may harm the eyes.

May 5 will see a penumbral moon eclipse for those in Africa, Asia, and Australia. The moon passes through the penumbra, or the lighter outer region of Earth's shadow, to experience this less spectacular kind of lunar eclipse.

The hunter's moon will experience a partial lunar eclipse on October 28 that will be visible in areas of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and most of South America. When the sun, Earth, and moon are not perfectly aligned, partial eclipses take place when just a portion of the moon is cast in shadow.

Storms of meteors

The peak times of the meteor showers to view in 2023 should be noted on your calendar:

22–23 April, Lyrids

May 5–6, Eta Aquariids

July 30-31 for southern delta aquariids

July 30-31 for Alpha Capricornids

12–13th of August: Perseids

Orionids: 20–21 October

November 4–5, Taurids of the South

Northern Taurids: 11–12 November

17–18 November: Leonids

Geminids: 13–14 December

21–22 December, Ursids