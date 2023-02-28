Superhighways were discovered, indicating that early Mayan society was more sophisticated than previously assumed

Superhighways were discovered, indicating that early Mayan society was more sophisticated than previously assumed

The entire breadth of the early Mayan way of life was formerly hard to view due to the dense flora of the northern Guatemalan jungles covering its 2,000-year-old relics. But the use of laser technology has allowed researchers to find a previously undiscovered Maya site that is 1,683 square kilometers (650 square miles) in size and provides startlingly fresh new information about ancient Mesoamericans and their society.

The huge site was located in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin in northern Guatemala. The researchers used LiDAR technology, a laser mapping device that enables the discovery of structures under dense forest canopies, to locate the location. The generated map showed a region made up of 417 linked Mayan cities, towns, and villages that accounted for 964 settlements.

According to a recent study on the architectural groupings, published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica, the early civilization was home to an even more complex society than previously believed. This is because of a 110-mile (177-kilometer) network of raised stone trails, or causeways, that connected the communities.

These are the first superhighway systems on the whole planet, according to the study's principal author, Richard Hansen, an anthropology professor at Idaho State University. One of the oldest and first state societies in the Western Hemisphere is formed by the causeways, which connect all of these settlements like a spiderweb.

The study found that because of how challenging they would have been to construct, the causeways, which rise above the seasonal swamps and dense forest flora of the Maya Lowlands, formed "a web of implied social, political, and economic interactions" with additional implications regarding "strategies of governance."

Highways and social issues
The causeways were built using layers of limestone cement, mixed with quarry stone and mud. According to Hansen, the Mayans probably built the raised paths using a method similar to the one they used to create their pyramids, by first building 10- to 15-foot (3- to 4.5-meter) stone boxes, filling them, stacking them, and then leveling them off. Over half of an American football field's length, or 131 feet (40 meters), was the maximum width of several of these causeways.

The Maya term for a causeway is "Sacebe," which means "white road" in English. A substantial coating of white plaster covered the elevated roadways, which, according to Hansen, would have improved visibility at night since the plaster reflected moonlight.

"In the Maya area, they didn't have any pack animals..." "These causeways were definitely built for people to interact, communicate, and probably travel between sites," said Marcello Canuto, anthropology professor and director of the Middle American Research Institute at Tulane University. "And we're not thinking that they had wheeled vehicles on these causeways like Roman roads, like chariots or whatnot."

Canuto, who was not engaged in this investigation, served as co-director of a project in 2018 that used the same LiDAR technology to elucidate approximately 60,000 previously unknown Mayan buildings.

According to Canuto, building the causeways "included a lot of people, work, and coordination." These are complicated work initiatives that would have needed hierarchy and coordination.


Since 2015, when two extensive surveys of the southern part of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin were conducted, LiDAR has been utilized to find the ruins of early Mayan civilizations. These discoveries can be made thanks to technology without endangering the rainforests.

Light waves are pulsed down from above and bounce off the ground before returning to the sensor. The LiDAR sensor counts the time it takes for each pulse to return and builds a three-dimensional image of the area below, much like sonar, which uses sound to find buildings.

Imagine being in Poughkeepsie, New York, and being able to see nothing else. You may be able to see this thing we call the turnpike, but everything else is covered in jungle. "You won't know that this turnpike may link Philadelphia and New York," Canuto added. "LiDAR is telling us that what we have intermittently discovered via archaeology over the last 100 years is present everywhere... LiDAR allows us to make all the connections.

This month, in order to further their study of the early Mayan civilization, researchers want to collect additional samples and maybe find other villages using LiDAR technology, according to Hansen.

Hello, I'm a freelance journalist who writes posts and publishes them on my Telegram channel. Since I'm a writer, I'm interested with human advancement and extinct civilizations. I want to spark people's interest in history, archaeology, natural history, and the advancement of science.

