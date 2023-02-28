There may be a new kind of salty ice on extraterrestrial ocean moons Photo by ScienceAgenda

The enigmatic crimson streaks that crisscross the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa may be caused by a type of salty ice that has just been identified.

Scientists have been fascinated by Europa for a long time because the moon contains an ocean beneath its thick ice crust. The moon's alien ocean has been known to spew its contents into space in the form of water plumes when cracks in the ice shell are present.

Scientists believe that ocean worlds like Europa are the ideal place to look for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Because it didn't like any known substance on Earth, the chemical signature of the red streaks on Europa's surface, which are believed to be a frozen mixture of water and salts, seemed strange.

2019 saw the discovery by scientists that the yellow patches on Europa's surface were due to the presence of sodium chloride, or table salt.

Scientists have been attempting to mimic the circumstances on Europa in a lab setting in order to get more knowledge about the moon, which will soon be visited by the NASA Europa Clipper mission and the JUICE mission of the European Space Agency.

The research team discovered a novel sort of solid crystal that may exist on Europa's surface and at the bottom of its subterranean ocean when water, table salt, freezing temperatures, and tremendous pressure were combined.

In a statement, main study author Baptiste Journaux, an acting assistant professor of Earth and space sciences at the University of Washington, stated, "It's rare nowadays to have fundamental breakthroughs in science."

"Water and salt are fairly common elements on Earth. But beyond that, there is no light at all. And now we have these planetary objects that likely contain substances that are very familiar to us but are found in extremely unusual environments. All of the fundamental mineralogical research from the 1800s must be redone, but at high pressure and low temperature. It's a fun moment right now.

Under freezing temperatures, water and salts combine to form a hydrate, an icy lattice that is stiff and supported by hydrogen bonds.

Unusual mixture containing two salt molecules

According to conventional scientific thinking prior to this finding, sodium chloride exists as a single hydrate composed of two water molecules and one salt molecule.

During the study experiment, the scientists found two novel hydrates: one with one salt molecule for every 13 molecules and another with two salt molecules for every 17 water molecules.

According to Journaux, "it possesses the structure that planetary scientists have been hoping for."

The findings were described in a paper that was released in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.

The study suggests that the hydrates may help to explain why Jupiter's ocean worlds have such "watery" chemical signatures.

A small amount of salty water was compressed between two diamonds that were each about the size of a sand grain to start the experiment. Up to 25,000 times the normal atmospheric pressure was applied to the water.

Using the use of a microscope, the team was able to see this process.

Since salt functions as an antifreeze, Baptiste explained, "we were trying to measure how adding salt would impact the amount of ice we could get." "Surprisingly, as we increased the pressure, we noticed that these crystals began to grow that we had not anticipated. It was an extremely fortunate discovery.

High pressure and cold temperatures are possible characteristics of Jupiter's ocean moons.

The ocean that Europa likely rests on is thought to be 40 to 100 miles (64 to 161 kilometers) deep, while the thickness of the ice shell that makes up its surface is predicted to be between 10 and 15 miles (16 and 24 kilometers).

The primary driver of the variation in the crystal structures we discovered, according to Journaux, is pressure. "Pressure basically pushes the molecules closer together, so their interaction changes," he added.

One of the two hydrates persisted after the pressure was released, out of the two.

We found that it is stable up to roughly minus 50 degrees Celsius at ordinary pressure (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit). Hence, this recently identified hydrate could be present there if you had a highly salty lake, for example in Antarctica, that could be exposed to these temperatures, Journaux added.

Future missions like JUICE and Europa Clipper will collect data that will help scientists better comprehend the chemistry found on ocean worlds like Europa.

According to Journaux, these are the only planetary bodies (apart from Earth) where liquid water remains stable throughout geological timescales, which is essential for the emergence and evolution of life.

"They are, in my opinion, the ideal location in our solar system to find extraterrestrial life, so we need to study their unusual interiors and seas to better understand how they developed, evolved, and can maintain liquid water in cold areas of the solar system, so far from the sun."