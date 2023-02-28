The driest region of Earth provides evidence that life on Mars may not be as easy to find as previously believed Photo by ScienceAgenda

According to recent studies, it may be more difficult than anticipated to find potential signs of life on Mars.

A variety of scientific tools are included in missions like the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers that can analyze rock and dust samples and gather information about the red planet. But, the sensors now on Mars and those planned for upcoming missions might not be sensitive enough to find biosignatures, or indications of recent or extinct life.

Researchers visited Chile's Atacama Desert, the oldest and driest desert in the world, to evaluate the capabilities of these scientific tools. After researchers discovered the Red Stone Jurassic fossil delta in the desert, scientists have increasingly seen the dry desert as a Mars analog. The ancient river delta and Jezero Crater on Mars are similar to the 100 million-year-old riverbed.

In order to look for evidence of prehistoric life and gather samples, the Perseverance rover is now exploring the crater and delta, which were the locations of a lake and a river more than 3 billion years ago. The Mars Sample Return program led by NASA and the European Space Agency will eventually bring the soil and rocks that Perseverance collected back to Earth in the 2030s.

The Red Stone site in northern Chile was investigated by a team of researchers to examine how it compared to Jezero Crater. They found that the two locations were geologically comparable and that they both contained hematite, the same iron oxide that gives Mars its distinctive red color.

Earthly circumstances similar to Mars

Using delicate lab apparatus, the researchers analyzed samples they had taken from the riverbank. The lab apparatus examination revealed a combination of biosignatures from both extinct and extant bacteria when pushed to the edge of their detection limits. Red Stone is very dry, but it's close to the ocean, where the fog rolls in and provides water for the microscopic life.

The genetic material of previously unidentified microorganisms is termed as a "dark microbiome," and it is where the majority of the microbe DNA sequences come from. The phrase was created by the researchers because it is comparable to dark matter, a fictitious type of undiscovered substance in the universe.

The scientists went one step further by putting four instruments intended for Mars exploration to the test on samples they had taken from the old riverbed. The fact that the devices, despite their sophistication, could hardly detect any chemical signals suggests that they may not be sensitive enough to detect biosignatures.

Advanced tools will be needed to detect life.

Since the first Viking landers touched down on Mars in the 1970s, a number of Mars missions have been looking for indications of life on the planet. Simple organic compounds have been found by NASA's more sophisticated instruments on later rover missions, although the molecules may have been made by chemical processes unrelated to life.

According to the study, if life existed on Mars billions of years ago, only trace amounts of organic materials are predicted to have survived, making it extremely challenging to find evidence of ancient life on Mars using present technologies.

Dr. Armando Azua-Bustos, a research scientist at the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid, who is the primary study author, warned that the possibility of generating false negatives in the search for life on Mars underscores the need for more potent techniques.

The study's conclusions complement the objectives of the Mars Sample Return program, a series of missions that will bring Martian rocks and soils to Earth for analysis by scientists utilizing cutting-edge lab technology in search of unmistakable indications of life.

The researchers concluded that their findings "emphasize the importance of bringing samples to Earth for conclusively addressing whether life ever existed on Mars."

In a Comment piece that was published alongside the study, Carol Stoker, a staff planetary scientist at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, warned that caution should be used when analyzing the first Martian materials that have been brought back to Earth. Stoker did not take part in the study.

Only a small number of these samples can be transported to Earth for analysis, so any biological activity in them is likely to have occurred billions of years ago, according to Stoker. It will be interesting to observe if the small samples can yield clear indications of life. We must exercise caution when interpreting a lack of compelling evidence for life as proof of that life does not exist!

One of the sensors put to the test will travel to Mars on board Rosalind Franklin, the first European rover, which is scheduled to launch to Mars by 2028.

According to study co-author Alberto G. Fairén, research scientist at the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid and visiting scientist in Cornell University's department of astronomy, "(it) will carry a drill with the unprecedented capability of reaching down to a depth of 2 meters (6.6 feet) to analyze sediments better protected against the harsh conditions on the Martian surface."

"If biosignatures are better retained at depth, as we anticipate, then deep samples will have a greater variety and richness of biosignatures, as well as improved biosignature preservation. Thus, there will be a greater likelihood that our rover's equipment will find them.