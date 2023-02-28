According to a new study, the Earth's deepest layer is a 400-mile-wide iron ball Photo by ScienceAgenda

The current discovery is supporting the hypothesis that our planet has a separate ball of iron within its metallic core, which has long been hypothesized by scientists who have puzzled about what is at the planet's very core.

The Earth's solid metal center, which actually contains a hidden layer or "innermost inner core," is located under the outermost crust, the mantle, and the molten-liquid outer core, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The groundbreaking discovery shows that there are five major strata on Earth rather than four, and it provided fresh information that might be used by researchers to solve some of the oldest puzzles surrounding the formation of our planet.

According to a news release, geoscientists first hypothesized that the Earth's core might include an additional, invisible layer roughly 20 years ago. Researchers have now identified the innermost core, according to a new study, using data sets that were recently gathered by detecting seismic waves generated by earthquakes as they traveled through the Earth's center.

Seismic waves are vibrations that travel through the Earth's deep layers and within or along its surface as a result of earthquakes, volcanoes, or other events.

According to study coauthor Dr. Thanh-Son Phm, a seismologist at the Research School of Earth Sciences at the Australian National University in Canberra, "In this study, we report observations of seismic waves originating from powerful earthquakes traveling back and forth from one side of the globe to the other up to five times like a ricochet."

The fact that this layer's makeup is so identical to that of the layer above it, according to Pham, explains why it has not previously been seen in greater detail. The study indicates that this newly discovered center, which is probably a 400-mile-wide (644-kilometer-wide) metal ball, and its outer shell are both formed of an iron-nickel alloy with trace amounts of other metals.

Also, the transition from the innermost (solid) ball to the outer shell of the inner core (also a solid shell) appears more gradual than abrupt, according to Pham. Because of this, we are unable to view it through direct seismic wave reflections from it.

Researchers discovered the innermost inner core has a particular anisotropy, which is a property of a substance that permits it to take on varied properties depending on the angle from which it is approached. They discovered this using sensors that detect the vibrational waves. A piece of wood is an illustration of an anisotropic object: Hitting firewood with the grain as opposed to against it makes it much easier to break it apart.

Its characteristic sets apart the innermost core.

When it came to evaluating the Earth's core, scientists observed how quickly seismic waves moved through it in various directions. They discovered that the center core's outer shell was above the deepest inner core, which altered the speed of those waves in a different manner.

It is important that the new layer, more than 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) beneath our feet, was discovered. Scientists may have a better knowledge of the Earth's magnetic field and how it has changed and will continue to change if there is a distinct deepest core.

According to Pham, the latest discovery "gives us a peek of what might have happened with other planets." "Use Mars as an illustration. The reason (Mars' magnetic field) vanished in the past is still a mystery to us.