More than 3,000 years ago, a distinguished Bronze Age man underwent brain surgery Photo by ScienceAgenda

It startled researchers to learn that one of the brothers had brain surgery just before he passed away when they unearthed the burial site of two brothers who lived in Israel during the 15th century BC.

The discovery is the earliest instance of cranial surgery known from the ancient Near East, known as trephination.

Cutting a hole in the skull during a trephination, also known as a trepanation, is a medical technique that has been documented dating back thousands of years.

The brothers' remains, who perished between 1550 BC and 1450 BC during the Bronze Age, were discovered during an excavation of a tomb near Tel Megiddo.

The older brother had angular notched trephination and was thought to be between the ages of 20 and 40. A 30-millimeter (1.2-inch) square-shaped hole was created on the frontal bone of the skull after his scalp was cut with a sharp instrument with a beveled edge.

According to research author Rachel Kalisher, "we have evidence that trephination has been this global, widespread sort of surgery for thousands of years." In Providence, Rhode Island, she is a PhD student at Brown University's Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World.

There are only a dozen instances of trephination in the entire Near East, though, therefore it is less common there. My aim is that by adding additional examples to the scholarly record, our field can better comprehend the dynamics of culture and medical treatment in these ancient towns.

Strangely, the bone fragments taken from the head were found in the tomb, but that wasn't the only peculiar finding concerning the brothers made while studying their bones.

Bronze Age brothers

Four thousand years ago, Tel Megiddo was a stop on the Via Maris. According to research coauthor and dean of the University of Haifa's Department of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures Israel Finkelstein, this important land route connected Egypt, Syria, Mesopotamia, and Anatolia.

Due to its control over a portion of this trade route, Tel Megiddo developed into a prosperous, multicultural city with numerous palaces, temples, and fortresses.

It's difficult to overestimate Megiddo's significance in late Bronze Age culture and economy, according to Finkelstein.

The tomb was discovered near Tel Megiddo close to a late Bronze Age palace, which led scholars to surmise that the two men were probably affluent, aristocratic, or possibly royalty. The two were connected and most likely brothers, according to DNA testing.

The men were interred with Cyprus pottery, food, and other valuables found in other high-status graves in the area.

Also, both brothers suffered from serious illnesses in their daily lives. Their skeletons are marked by disease, particularly large lesions that could be indicative of chronic, disabling disorders. Despite their illnesses, both managed to live for many years.

Without riches and rank, Kalisher stated, "These brothers were definitely dealing with some pretty severe pathological circumstances that would have been difficult to bear in this time." "Maybe you don't have to work as hard if you're elite. If you're elite, you could be able to follow a specific diet. If you're wealthy, you could be able to obtain treatment for a severe sickness for a longer period of time.

The younger brother passed away in his teens or early 20s, most likely from an infectious illness like leprosy or tuberculosis.

According to the researchers, the older sibling may have had a genetic disorder named Cleidocranial dysplasia, which affects teeth and bones, because he had an additional molar.

The reason the older brother needed to be trephinated is unknown to the researchers. The procedure was used to treat sinusitis and epileptic symptoms as well as to reduce pressure in the skull. According to Kalisher, there is evidence from ancient Mesopotamian texts that the procedure may have been "curative to supernatural or unearthly situations."

According to the bone data, the patient's disease persisted for a long time and, if untreated, probably worsened, according to Kalisher. We propose that the trephination was carried out in direct response to a decreasing state because this elite individual was fortunate enough to withstand infection for a prolonged period of time and also underwent a high-level cranial operation.

Regardless of the reason for the procedure, the older brother died within days or hours after it, according to the absence of bone mending discovered through examination.